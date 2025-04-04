SEACOR Marine Announces Securities Repurchase

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) (the“Company” or“SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced that it purchased from certain funds affiliated with Carlyle:



1,355,761 of the Company's common shares, at $4.90 per share, and Warrants to purchase 1,280,195 shares of Common Stock at $4.89 per warrant, after deduction of an exercise price of $0.01 per warrant.

Collectively, the shares and warrants represent approximately 9.1% of the outstanding shares of common stock of the Company, assuming the full exercise of the warrants. The aggregate purchase price was approximately $12.9 million, with the per share and warrant price negotiated based on a trailing volume weighted average price.

John Gellert, SEACOR Marine's Chief Executive Officer, commented:“This was a unique opportunity for the Company to buy back a significant amount of shares and warrants in a single block. This repurchase further simplifies our capital structure by eliminating all outstanding warrants. We funded this repurchase with a portion of the proceeds received from the sale of one 201 foot, DP-2 platform supply vessel built in 2014. I would like to again extend my gratitude to Carlyle, who has now exited their equity position following our repayment of their loans at par in late 2024. Carlyle has partnered with us since 2015 and we thank them for their support over the years.”

SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine operates and manages a diverse fleet of offshore support vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection and repair; and handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms. Additionally, SEACOR Marine's vessels provide emergency response services and accommodations for technicians and specialists.

