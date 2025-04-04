Cardsmiths Launches SPACE: Galactic Edition Trading Card Series, A Bold Leap Into The Cosmos And Beyond

Currency Space Edition: Galactic Trading Card Series

- Steve Loney, CEO of CardsmithsGILBERTS, IL, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cardsmiths is reaching for the stars with its latest and most visually ambitious release, SPACE: Galactic Edition, now available for preorder at . This expansive collection features more than 100 original trading cards, each designed to transport collectors through a universe of stars, planets, mythology, and boundless imagination.Developed in collaboration between Cardsmiths and a talented lineup of independent artists, the SPACE: Galactic Edition series pushes creative boundaries with a fusion of traditional illustration, graphic design, and cutting-edge AI-enhanced visuals to deliver a truly out-of-this-world experience. Select cards even feature real planetary and lunar imagery, blurring the line between science and fantasy.“We didn't want to create something that just sits in a binder; we wanted each pack to feel like an experience,” said Steve Loney, CEO of Cardsmiths.“Every trading card in the SPACE: Galactic Edition series is designed to immerse collectors in a world of exploration on a cosmic scale."Highlights of the SPACE: Galactic Edition series include:. 2-Pack Collector Box and 8-Pack Mega Box formats. Crystal Sparkle parallel cards (Collector Box Exclusive). Matrix Holofoil parallel cards (Mega Box Exclusive). Serial-Numbered Gemstone RefractorTM cards. Deep Space and Solar System subsets. Currency Series 5 Preview cards. Cryptocurrency Redemption Cards for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, or DogecoinEach pack is a wormhole to new discoveries, with the potential to uncover a variety of rare holofoils, refractors, subsets, and even possibly cryptocurrency.SPACE: Galactic Edition transcends traditional trading cards, serving as a launchpad for collectors, visionaries, and seekers of the extraordinary. Embark on a cosmic journey unlike any other by preordering today. Available only while supplies last.Begin your journey through the stars at .

