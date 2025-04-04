Verae To Present On Blockchain Applications In IT Asset Management At IAITAM ACE 2025

LAS VEGAS, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VeraeTM , a leader in blockchain-based solutions for digital information integrity, is proud to announce that Jim Kofalt, Chief Product Strategist at Verae, will be speaking at IAITAM ACE 2025 in Las Vegas, where he will explore how blockchain technology is transforming the future of IT asset management.

In a session titled "Blockchain in ITAM: From Hype to Real-world Value," Kofalt will showcase real-world blockchain applications, exploring how the technology enhances end-to-end authenticity, accountability, and integrity across the asset lifecycle. The session will highlight how blockchain can eliminate data gaps, improve auditability, and build stakeholder trust.

"Today's intensive compliance standards require a more rigorous approach toward proof and auditability," said Kofalt. "By using blockchain, we're helping organizations move beyond reactive asset management to proactive, verifiable systems that ease compliance and ensure the integrity of every digital interaction."

Verae's proprietary DataCubesTM-blockchain-authenticated containers for digital records-enable enterprises to encapsulate key asset data and prove its authenticity without exposing sensitive content. This unique approach allows ITAM professionals to selectively share verifiable records across departments, vendors, and auditors with complete trust, transparency, and control. Visit verae to learn more.

The IAITAM Annual Conference and Exhibition (ACE) is the world's leading IT Asset Management conference, attended by over 2000 C-level executives, IT, Financial, and Legal professionals worldwide. Verae's participation highlights the increasing role of cutting-edge technologies in solving persistent industry challenges, from lifecycle tracking to regulatory compliance.

Highlights from the session will include:



Foundational concepts in blockchain technology

How blockchain ensures asset data integrity and compliance throughout the IT lifecycle Use cases where Verae's DataCubesTM provide real-time verification and audit readiness

Event Details: IAITAM ACE 2025, April 22, 2025, 2:15-3:15 pm, Room: Messina 1

Session: Blockchain in ITAM: From Hype to Real-world Value

Presented by: Jim Kofalt, Chief Product Strategist, Verae

About Verae: VeraeTM secures the integrity of digital records through blockchain technology. Co-founded by blockchain co-inventor Stuart Haber, Verae enables organizations to enhance trust, transparency, and traceability across digital ecosystems.

SOURCE Verae

