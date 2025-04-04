Decisionfi Enhances Loan Accessibility For Underserved Industries Through Fintech-Driven Solutions

Fintech company DecisionFi, LLC is expanding its reach into underserved consumer markets with a suite of financing solutions designed for sectors often overlooked by traditional lenders. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company provides technology-enabled lending services to industries including tax resolution, healthcare, regenerative medicine, fertility, jewelry, and powersports such as ATV and marine.

Founded in 2020, DecisionFi collaborates with merchants to increase loan approval rates and offer financing alternatives tailored to their customers' needs. Under the leadership of CEO Brandon D'Haenens, who brings experience from both the fintech and healthcare sectors, the company emphasizes efficiency and inclusive lending practices.

Leveraging a customer-centric model and data-driven processes, DecisionFi aims to streamline access to credit for consumers while helping partner businesses grow by offering broader payment options at the point of sale.

The fintech sector continues to grow, driven by demand for fast, flexible financing options. According to a market report by Grand View Research, the global fintech market is expected to reach $698.48 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.3% from 2022 to 2030. DecisionFi positions itself within this market, aiming to address evolving consumer and merchant needs.​

In the tax resolution industry, DecisionFi offers financing for clients seeking assistance with tax burdens. In the men's health and regenerative medicine sectors, DecisionFi provides financing options for specialized treatments that may not be fully covered by insurance.​

DecisionFi's platform also serves the jewelry market, ATV dealerships, and marine and powersports industries by providing financing options for luxury and recreational purchases. Merchants partnering with DecisionFi have reported increased sales volumes and customer satisfaction.​

In the fertility sector, DecisionFi offers lending solutions for couples undergoing fertility treatments, providing financing options to help manage associated costs.​

About DecisionFi

