SCAN Makes Fortune 100 Best Companies To Work For List

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SCAN Health Plan (SCAN), one of the nation's largest and fastest growing not-for-profit Medicare Advantage health plans, is proud to announce Fortune* and Great Place to Work have named it to the 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work Forlist.2025 marks the fifth consecutive year that SCAN has made a Great Place to Work Best Workplaces list."We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious recognition,” said Dr. Sachin H. Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan.“We are grateful to our incredible workforce who helped us achieve this milestone. Their unwavering commitment and immense talent serve as the backbone of our culture, which sets us apart from other organizations in our industry.”Lindsay Crawley-Herbert, SCAN's Chief People Officer, emphasized,“At SCAN, we believe a great workplace is built on trust, collaboration, and a deep sense of belonging. This recognition is a testament to our people-their passion, resilience, and dedication to our mission. We are proud to foster a culture where everyone feels valued, empowered, and truly at home, enabling them to do their best work every day for older adults.”Based on Great Place to Work's The Trust IndexTM survey, Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For rankings are based on measures of key behaviors that drive trust, connection, and loyalty through 60 statements and two open-ended questions. Employees rate leadership, respect, training, well-being, fairness, and pride in their work. Rankings are based on the consistency and quality of employee experiences across demographics and roles.SCAN, initially known as the Senior Care Action Network, started in 1977 as a nonprofit serving seniors in Southern California but has since embarked on an ambitious expansion. In 2020, the organization operated in 11 California counties; today, SCAN's membership has surged from 219,000 to 300,000, extending its reach to 22 counties in five states: Arizona, California, New Mexico, Nevada, and Texas, with plans for further expansion. This growth has boosted SCAN's revenue from $3.4 billion in 2020 to $5.5 billion in 2025, enabling the nonprofit to reinvest in enhanced Medicare Advantage benefits and services for SCAN members.As a leader in innovative benefit design that provide personalized offerings, SCAN has introduced three groundbreaking Medicare Advantage plans**: SCAN Affirm, in partnership with Included Health (HMO), is the first Medicare Advantage plan specifically designed for LGBTQ+ seniors; SCAN Inspired by Women for Women (HMO), is the first Medicare Advantage health plan in the nation to address the unique needs of older women; and SCAN Allied (HMO), which connects Asian older adults to culturally aligned providers, specialists, and pharmacies.SCAN, has also launched several innovative care delivery organizations that provide comprehensive support to the most vulnerable populations: Healthcare in Action offers street-based medical services for behavioral health and substance use disorders, as well as housing navigation and care management for the unhoused population; myPlace Health uses the PACE model to provide integrated care for vulnerable older adults; Welcome Health delivers top-tier primary care to older adults in their homes, both in-person and through digital health technology; and Homebase Medical offers in-home chronic care management. SCAN Embrace (HMO I-SNP), an institutional special needs plan, serves nursing home and assisted living residents, with SCAN physicians and nurse practitioners providing bedside care.In recent years, SCAN has received numerous accolades, including Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials, Best Workplaces in Aging Services for 2021 and 2022, Best Workplaces for Women in 2023 and 2024, Best Workplaces for Millennials in 2024, and Best Workplaces for Working Parents in 2024. Great Place to Work and PEOPLE magazine also named SCAN to their list of 25 Companies that Care in 2024. SCAN has also been featured on Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators list. Furthermore, Modern Healthcare has recognized SCAN with several awards, including Top Innovator Organization, Diversity Leaders Organization, and Best Places to Work in both 2023 and 2024. To view the entire Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list, click here .To learn more about job openings at SCAN, visit*From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune is a registered trademark and Fortune World's Most Admired CompaniesTM is a trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of SCAN.** While designed for specific populations, any Medicare-eligible individuals can enroll with the SCAN Affirm, in partnership with Included LGBTQ+ Health, SCAN Inspired by women for women, and SCAN Allied plans.Other provider groups are available in SCAN Health Plan's network.About SCANSCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities and loneliness. SCAN Group's Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation's foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves more 300,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and New Mexico. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched four mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, Homebase Medical and myPlace Health, each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. SCAN's care delivery affiliates collectively serve more than 30,000 members. To learn more, visit or follow SCAN on Twitter @scanhealthplan.

