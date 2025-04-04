Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al-Thani Concludes Central Asia Tour To Advance Olympic Collaboration And Support National Priorities In Sport

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani, Senior Vice President and Vice President for Asia of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC), has concluded a regional tour of Central Asia aimed at deepening ANOC's engagement with National Olympic Committees and enhancing cooperation in the development of sport across the region. The visit reaffirmed ANOC's commitment to listening directly to NOCs and their national partners to better understand local priorities and to support their ambitions in close coordination with the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

The tour, which included official visits to Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan, was conducted alongside Mr. Husain Al-Musallam, President of World Aquatics and Director General of the OCA, and Dr. Thani bin Abdulrahman Al-Kuwari, Vice President of the OCA.

The first stop was in Turkmenistan's capital, where His Excellency Sheikh Joaan was greeted upon arrival at Ashgabat International Airport by His Excellency Mr. Saparov Allaberdi Orazmammedovich, Chairman of the State Committee for Physical Culture and Sports of Turkmenistan, and Mr. Ata Akmammedov, Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee of Turkmenistan.

The following day, His Excellency was received at the Presidential Palace by His Excellency Mr. Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan and President of the National Olympic Committee of Turkmenistan, for a meeting also attended by senior representatives from the Turkmenistan NOC.

Discussions focused on the country's sporting aspirations and areas where greater cooperation with ANOC and the OCA could further support Turkmenistan's Olympic development.

Upon arrival in the Tajik capital, Dushanbe, His Excellency was received by national and Olympic officials before being hosted for a dinner by Mr. Gulahmadzoda Zulfiqor Ahmad, Chairman of the Committee of Youth Affairs and Sports, along with Mr. Nazarov Dilshod, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee of Tajikistan, and Mr. Abdullozoda Muhammadsho Mirzokhon, Secretary General of the Tajikistan NOC.

The following day, His Excellency held a meeting with His Excellency Mr. Rustami Emomali, Mayor of Dushanbe and Executive Board Member of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Discussions focused on strengthening Tajikistan's engagement with the Olympic Movement, enhancing athlete development pathways, and exploring areas for collaboration with ANOC and the OCA in technical training, international promotion of traditional sports, and infrastructure development that positions Tajikistan as an emerging host nation for regional and international sporting events.

The final leg of the tour took place in Astana, the capital of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Upon arrival at Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport, His Excellency was received by His Excellency Mr. Yerbol Myrzabosynov, Minister of Tourism and Sports; Mr. Gennady Golovkin, President of the Kazakhstan National Olympic Committee; and Mr. Nurlan Zhakupov, President of the Kazakh Aquatics Federation. Later that day, His Excellency attended official meetings at the headquarters of the Kazakhstan National Olympic Committee, followed by a formal dinner with the same delegation.

The following morning, His Excellency was received at the House of Ministries by His Excellency Mr. Olzhas Bektenov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Conversations focused on Kazakhstan's preparations to host the upcoming Continental Athletes' Forum and the country's broader contributions to regional Olympic sport. Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to athlete-centered collaboration and sustainable sport development across the region.

Throughout the tour, His Excellency Sheikh Joaan emphasized ANOC's role as a collaborative partner, committed to meaningful consultation with National Olympic Committees (NOCs) and to ensuring that its support is shaped by the voices, needs, and ambitions of the members it serves.

The visit reinforced Central Asia's growing importance within the Olympic Movement and highlighted ANOC's commitment to strengthening the region's capacity through cooperation, solidarity, and tailored support.

By fostering direct dialogue, the tour helped to identify shared goals, deepen relationships, and reaffirm ANOC's role as a trusted partner dedicated to empowering the Olympic community across Asia in close coordination with the OCA and national stakeholders.