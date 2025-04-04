The US Index's Demise Has Accelerated After Confirming The Downtrend

The tariffs announced by Trump were tougher than expected and were not immediately followed by talks on easing them. This triggered a negative reaction in stock markets around the world, including the US. An important barometer of sentiment, the Fear and Greed Index, plummeted to 6, to a 3-year low. This is considered a time for bold buying. However, it is more prudent at times like this to wait for the indicator to move back from the extreme fear zone below 25.
