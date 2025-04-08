Drake Says Justin Bieber Didn't Respond To Messages Related To A Potential Collab

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, April 8 (IANS) Rapper Drake reached out to pop star Justin Bieber via Instagram to propose a potential collaboration, but the“Baby” hitmaker did not respond.

The“Sorry” singer posted an Instagram carousel of three nondescript images and a dark selfie, with an Instagram caption that read:“Dm me if u wanna make music together.”

While several fans of the pop star eagerly responded, fellow musicians offered up their names including Drake.

The 38-year-old rapper replied in the comments:“I DM'd but no reply.”

Despite Drake's public comment, Bieber did not directly respond to his comment or the other musicians who commented, including Big Sean, Kehlani, Jaden Smith and country star Bailey Zimmerman, reports people.

The comment quickly went viral on social media and gained thousands of comments and 41,900 likes.

Several fans replied directly to Drake's comment. One person wrote,“we better see a collab soon.”

Meanwhile, other fans took to X, formerly called Twitter. One user wrote,“Him and Drake on a song goes triple platinum btw.”

The two Canadian musicians collaborated over a decade ago, in June 2012, on the song“Right Here,” which was on Bieber's third studio album, Believe. The song hit its peak on the Billboard Hot 100, with the No. 95 slot in July 2012.

In recent months, Bieber has continually hinted at the possibility of new music.

In February, Bieber, who hasn't released a solo studio album since Justice in 2021, teased music with a photo alongside collaborators making music on guitar, sound boards, laptops and microphones.

A new studio album for Bieber would make it his seventh since his 2010 debut, My World 2.0. This potential new music from the“Stay” singer would be some of his first since 2022 and 2023, when he and Don Toliver released their joint singles "Honest" and "Private Landing."