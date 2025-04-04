JAC-R Slams Crackdown On Afghan Nationals In Pakistan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Joint Action Committee for Refugees (JAC-R) has strongly condemned the ongoing arbitrary arrests of Pashtuns and individuals of Afghan origin in multiple cities across Pakistan.

In a statement released on Friday, JAC-R alleged that law enforcement agencies have conducted unlawful operations in Karachi, Gujrat, Layyah, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Loralai, and other areas-detaining individuals without due process, often based solely on their ethnicity.

“These actions are not only illegal but also a grave violation of fundamental human rights and constitutional protections,” the committee said.

JAC-R cited numerous reports and video evidence showing police forcibly entering homes and workplaces, arresting individuals without warrants, and denying them access to legal counsel.

The organization described the arrests as blatant ethnic profiling, which it stressed is strictly prohibited under Pakistan's Constitution. Article 25 guarantees equality before the law and protection from discrimination, while Article 10-A ensures the right to a fair trial and legal representation.

“The arbitrary targeting of individuals based on their ethnic background is a clear violation of the Constitution and a dangerous erosion of the rule of law,” the statement read.

JAC-R noted that the denial of legal counsel contravenes international human rights standards, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), to which Pakistan is a signatory.

The committee issued a three-point call to action:

1. An immediate halt to arbitrary arrests and the release of all individuals detained without due process.

2. An independent inquiry to investigate and hold accountable those responsible for the unlawful arrests.

3. Engagement of civil society, human rights organizations, and the media to monitor the situation and advocate for justice.

“These practices are unacceptable in any democratic society,” JAC-R concluded.“We stand in solidarity with the affected communities and will continue to advocate for justice and accountability.”

pr/sa