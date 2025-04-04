Arcelormittal Announces Updated Financial Calendar For 2025

ArcelorMittal today announces a revision to its financial calendar for 2025. The Q1 2025 earnings results initially scheduled for 2 May 2025 and announced by way of a press release dated 6 December 2024 will now be published on 30 April 2025. The remainder of the financial calendar for 2025 remains unchanged.

Earnings results announcements:



31 July 2025: Q2 and half year 2025 6 November 2025: Q3 2025



Annual General Meeting of Shareholders:

6 May 2025



