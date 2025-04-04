LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS Partners With Underwrite.Ai To Enhance Automated Credit Decisioning

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Nikh Nath, President, LAUNCHERJACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LAUNCHER (Launcher), a technology provider specializing in automotive loan originations, announced today a strategic integration partnership with Underwrite, a predictive credit decisioning platform that utilizes AI and machine learning to assess credit risk. This partnership enables lenders using Launcher's appTRAKER Loan Origination System to enhance their credit decisioning process with Underwrite's advanced risk assessment capabilities.Launcher's appTRAKER Loan Origination System was designed by experts in the automotive lending industry with workflow efficiencies and data integrations built into its core. By integrating Underwrite's AI-powered credit risk assessment tools, lenders can leverage sophisticated predictive analytics to assess borrower risk more accurately, leading to faster decision-making and reduced default rates. The collaboration streamlines lending operations by automating risk evaluations and optimizing loan underwriting workflows.“Our partnership with Underwrite represents a transformative step in improving the precision and efficiency of loan decisioning,” said Nikh Nath, President of Launcher.“By integrating Underwrite's predictive credit assessment technology with appTRAKER LOS, we empower lenders to make smarter, data-driven decisions that improve loan performance and reduce risk.”“We're thrilled to partner with LAUNCHER to bring our AI-driven credit risk assessment tools to their robust appTRAKER platform,” said Marc Stein, CEO of Underwrite.“This integration brings together two best-in-class organizations and delivers unmatched precision in lending decisions, benefiting lenders and borrowers alike by accelerating approvals and enhancing portfolio outcomes. It's a game-changer for the industry.”Lenders using this integrated solution can expect significantly faster processing times - often measured in milliseconds - and more reliable risk predictions, building on Underwrite's proven track record in credit analytics. This partnership is particularly valuable for automotive lenders, credit unions, and regional banks looking to modernize their loan origination processes and expand into competitive markets like subprime lending.About LAUNCHERLAUNCHER is a technology products and services company built on the foundation of care, understanding, innovation, and speed. It specializes in loan originations for consumer and automotive lending institutions, regional banks, and credit unions. Its product offerings include appTRAKERTM LOS for indirect automotive and consumer direct lending and leasing, myDEALER dealer relationship management system, and launchMY, a customer digital acquisition and self-service and communication solution. Learn more at or call 877.5LNCHER. Follow LAUNCHER on LinkedIn at .About UnderwriteUnderwrite is a leader in AI-powered credit decisioning, leveraging machine learning and predictive analytics to transform how lenders assess risk. Founded in 2015, the company uses biologically inspired, nonlinear AI models to analyze thousands of data points, delivering real-time credit decisions that enhance profitability and compliance. Serving a global clientele across consumer, small business, and automotive lending, Underwrite sets the standard for precision and innovation in credit underwriting. Visit for more information. Follow Underwrite on Linkedin at .

