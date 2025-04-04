Google Cloud And Ai2 Commit $20M To Advance AI-Powered Research For The Cancer AI Alliance

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The Cancer AI Alliance represents a major advancement in harnessing AI to transform cancer discovery and research," said Reymund Dumlao, Director, State and Local Government and Education, Google Public Sector. "Google Cloud's planet-scale AI infrastructure and analytics combined with Ai2's mission to make open models more accessible will help accelerate research breakthroughs and drive improvements in patient outcomes."

AI has the potential to radically advance cancer research, helping accelerate the discovery of cures or more effective treatments. However, this is only possible with access to critical data aligned across cancers, treatments, institutions, and medical professionals. Today, cancer AI models are often limited by both the breadth and depth of data and not easily transferable between institutions, limiting the potential for a single model to make a broader impact in the field of cancer research.

"The potential for AI to advance healthcare is immense, and CAIA represents a significant step toward applying AI to some of the most challenging problems in cancer and AI research," said Ali Farhadi, CEO of Ai2. "At Ai2, we are not only committed to building state-of-the-art AI models, but also to creating open, scalable systems that allow cancer centers to collaborate in a distributed and private way. For the first time, cancer centers are bringing their data together, and it's imperative we architect data preparation and model training in a way that protects patient privacy while demonstrating the advancements we make by sharing data effectively and securely. Our open, yet privacy-protected distributed approach allows researchers and clinicians to build on and learn from AI models without the need to directly share data."

CAIA, spearheaded by Seattle's Fred Hutch Cancer Center in collaboration with top cancer research institutes and tech leaders, aims to create a novel AI infrastructure that is open, which is critical for the research, while keeping data private and secure. By bringing together leading cancer centers, CAIA will develop generalizable AI models that in the future can be shared across institutions, from large centers to smaller regional hospitals.

"The addition of Google Cloud and AI2 to CAIA builds on our incredible momentum toward safely and swiftly unlocking the next generation of critical insights in cancer treatment and care," said Jeff Leek, chief data officer at Fred Hutch Cancer Center and holder of the J. Orin Edson Foundation Endowed Chair. "Their generous contribution of AI and computing expertise and resources, when combined with the technical and scientific prowess of our collective partners, will play a key role in creating the world's most advanced cancer AI laboratory and dramatically accelerate cancer research and improve patient outcomes."

Leveraging Google Cloud infrastructure, Ai2 will play a leading role in AI training efforts across the Alliance, collaborating with individual cancer centers to develop and refine AI models tailored to their specific needs. These models will be designed to scale across institutions, ensuring robust data privacy and security by implementing advanced techniques to protect sensitive, institute-specific data while fostering collaboration and innovation. The Alliance is committed to developing AI models that can analyze vast amounts of anonymized patient data without compromising privacy, ensuring that AI-powered insights are both impactful and secure.

With Ai2 leading AI model development, powered by Google Cloud's infrastructure and computing technology that enables collaboration on large data sets, CAIA is primed to drive rapid progress in AI-powered cancer research.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

About Ai2

Ai2 is a Seattle-based non-profit AI research institute with the mission of building breakthrough AI to solve the world's biggest problems. Founded in 2014 by the late Paul G. Allen, Ai2 develops foundational AI research and innovative new applications that deliver real-world impact through large-scale open models, open data, robotics, conservation platforms, and more. Ai2 champions true openness with ambitious projects like OLMo , the world's first truly open language model framework, empowering others to participate in the creation of state-of-the-art AI and to directly benefit from the many ways it can advance critical fields like medicine, scientific research, climate science, and conservation efforts. For more information, visit allenai .

