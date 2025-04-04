Global Silicon Photonics Market Report 2025-2035 | Emerging Applications Of Quantum Computing, Lidar For Avs & AI Accelerators Leading Future Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Silicon Photonics Market 2025-2035" report has been added tooffering.

The silicon photonics market represents a transformative force in semiconductor and optical communications technology, merging optical data transmission capabilities with traditional silicon semiconductor manufacturing. This integration enables unprecedented performance in data transmission speed, power efficiency, and computational capabilities while maintaining cost-effectiveness through established manufacturing processes. The current market is experiencing robust growth driven by several key factors.

Data center expansion and cloud computing continue to demand higher bandwidth solutions, while 5G network deployments push the boundaries of telecommunications infrastructure. The rising global demand for high-speed internet, coupled with the exponential growth in artificial intelligence and machine learning applications, creates an increasingly compelling case for silicon photonics adoption.

The technology has found its strongest foothold in data centers and high-performance computing environments, where it serves as the backbone for high-speed interconnects between servers. These applications benefit from silicon photonics' ability to transmit data at higher speeds while significantly reducing power consumption compared to traditional electronic solutions. The telecommunications sector represents another major market segment, with applications ranging from 5G infrastructure to long-haul communications and metro networks.

Healthcare and biosensing applications are emerging as promising growth areas, with silicon photonics enabling advances in medical diagnostics, biological sensors, point-of-care testing devices, and DNA sequencing applications. This diversification of applications demonstrates the technology's versatility and potential for market expansion.

Emerging applications are set to drive future growth, with quantum computing, LiDAR systems for autonomous vehicles, and artificial intelligence accelerators leading the way. The edge computing infrastructure's expansion also creates new opportunities for silicon photonics implementation. However, the industry faces several key challenges.

The evolution will likely be shaped by several key trends, including increased integration density and miniaturization of components, enhanced functionality per chip, and improved power efficiency. New applications in neuromorphic computing, quantum photonics, and advanced sensing systems continue to emerge, while biomedical devices represent a promising growth sector.

Manufacturing evolution remains crucial to market growth, with advances in automated testing and characterization, improved yield management, and cost reduction through scale. The industry's ability to overcome current technical and commercial challenges while capitalizing on emerging opportunities will determine the ultimate realization of silicon photonics' market potential. As the technology continues to mature and find new applications, its role in shaping the future of computing and communications becomes increasingly central to global technological advancement.

The Global Silicon Photonics Market 2025-2035 provides an in-depth analysis of the rapidly evolving industry, covering market trends, technological developments, and growth opportunities from 2025 to 2035. The report examines the convergence of optical and electronic technologies, highlighting how silicon photonics is revolutionizing data centers, telecommunications, sensing applications, and emerging quantum computing solutions.

Report contents include:



Detailed market forecasts spanning 2025-2035

Comprehensive analysis of key application segments

In-depth evaluation of materials and components

Assessment of advanced packaging technologies

Complete supply chain analysis

Extensive company profiles of 180 market players

Market Segments analysed include:



Datacom and High-Performance Computing



Telecommunications Infrastructure



Sensing and LiDAR Systems



AI and Machine Learning



Quantum Computing



Neuromorphic Computing

Biophotonics and Medical Diagnostics

Critical technology components:



Core Components (lasers, modulators, photodetectors)



Integration Technologies



Advanced Packaging Solutions



Materials (Silicon, Germanium, Silicon Nitride, Lithium Niobate)



Wafer Processing and Manufacturing



Co-Packaged Optics

2.5D and 3D Integration

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Comprehensive coverage of the silicon photonics ecosystem including:



Foundries and Wafer Suppliers



Integrated Device Manufacturers



Fabless Companies



Packaging and Testing Providers



System Integrators

End-Users

Emerging Technologies:



Novel Integration Techniques



Advanced Modulator Technologies



Next-Generation Photodetectors



Innovative Waveguide Designs

Breakthrough Packaging Solutions

Manufacturing and Integration



CMOS-Compatible Manufacturing



Wafer-Scale Integration



Hybrid and Heterogeneous Integration



Yield Management

Cost Optimization Strategies

Challenges and Solutions:



Thermal Management



Packaging Complexity



Integration Challenges



Cost Reduction Strategies



Scaling and Miniaturization

Testing and Characterization

Detailed profiles of 160 companies including:



Major Semiconductor Manufacturers



Specialized Photonics Companies



Research Institutions



Start-ups and Innovators



System Integrators Technology Providers

A Selection of Companies Profiled Include:



Accelink Technologies

Aeva Technologies

Aeponyx

Advanced Fiber Resources

AIM Photonics

AIO Core

Alibaba Cloud

Amazon (AWS)

ANSYS

Advanced Micro Foundry

Amkor Technology

AMO GmbH

Analog Photonics

Anello Photonics

Aryballe

A*STAR

ASE Holdings

Aurora Innovation

Axalume

AXT

Ayar Labs

Baidu

Bay Photonics

BE Epitaxy Semiconductor

Broadcom

Black Semiconductor

Broadex

ByteDance

Cadence

CEA LETI

Celestial AI

Centera Photonics

Cambridge Industries Group

Ciena

CISCO Systems

CNIT

Coherent Corp.

CompoundTek

Cornerstone

Crealights Technology

DustPhotonics

EFFECT Photonics

Eoptolink

Ephos

Epiphany

Fabrinet

Fast Photonics

Fiberhome

Fibertop

ficonTEC

FormFactor

Fujitsu

Genalyte

Gigalight

GlobalFoundries

HGGenuine

Hisense Broadband

HyperLight

HyperPhotonix

Icon Photonics

InnoLight Technology

Innosemi

IntelliEpi

Inphotec

Intel

Imec

IMECAS

iPronics

JABIL

JCET Group

JFS Laboratory

JSR Corporation

Juniper Networks

Ki3 Photonics

LandMark

Leoni AG

Ligentec

Lightelligence

Lightium

Lightmatter

Lightsynq Technologies

Lightwave Logic

Light Trace Photonics

Liobate Technologies

LioniX International

LPKF

Lumentum

Luceda

Luminous Computing

LuminWave Technology

Lumiphase AG

Luxshare Precision Industry

Luxtelligence SA

MACOM

Marvell

Molex

NanoLN

NEC Corporation

NewPhotonics

NGK Insulators

NLM Photonics

Nokia Corporation

Novel Si Integration Technology

NTT Corporation

Nvidia

O-Net

OpenLight Photonics

OriChip Optoelectronics Technology

Partow Technologies

PETRA

Phix

Photonic Inc.

POET Technologies

Pointcloud

Polariton Technologies

PsiQuantum

Q.ANT

QC82

Quandela

Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Source

Quantum Transistors

Quintessent

QuiX Quantum

Qutronix

Rain Tree Photonics

Ranovus

Rapid Photonics

Salience Labs

Samsung Sanan IC

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Electronic and Photonic Integration Compared

1.3 Silicon Photonic Transceiver Evolution

1.4 Market Map

1.5 Global Market Trends in Silicon Photonics

1.6 Competing and Complementary Photonics Technologies

1.7 Potential of photonic AI acceleration

1.8 Commercial deployment of silicon photonics

1.9 Manufacturing challenges

2 INTRODUCTION TO SILICON PHOTONICS

2.1 What is Silicon Photonics?

2.2 Advantages of Silicon Photonics

2.3 Applications of Silicon Photonics

2.4 Comparison with Other Photonic Integration Technologies

2.5 Evolution from Electronic to Photonic Integration

2.6 Silicon Photonics vs Traditional Electronics

2.7 Modern high-performance AI data centers

2.8 Core Technology Components

2.9 Basic Optical Data Transmission

2.10 Silicon Photonic Circuit Architecture

3 MATERIALS AND COMPONENTS

3.1 Silicon

3.2 Germanium

3.3 Silicon Nitride

3.4 Thin Film Lithium Niobate

3.5 Indium Phosphide

3.6 Barium Titanite and Rare Earth metals

3.7 Organic Polymer on Silicon

3.8 Wafer Processing

3.9 Hybrid and Heterogeneous Integration

4 ADVANCED PACKAGING TECHNOLOGIES

4.1 Evolution of Packaging Technologies

4.2 2.5D Integration Technologies

4.3 3D Integration Approaches

4.4 Co-Packaged Optics (CPO)

4.5 Optical Alignment

4.6 Manufacturing Challenges

5 MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS

5.1 Datacom Applications

5.1.1 Data Center Architecture Evolution

5.1.2 Transceivers

5.1.3 Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)

5.1.4 Pluggable optics

5.1.5 Linear drive and linear pluggable optics (LPO)

5.1.6 Interconnects

5.1.7 Optical Transceivers

5.1.8 Co-Packaged Optics for Switches

5.1.9 Data Center Networks

5.1.10 High-Performance Computing

5.1.11 Chip-to-Chip and Board-to-Board Interconnects

5.1.12 Ethernet Networking

5.2 Telecommunications

5.2.1 5G/6G Infrastructure

5.2.2 Bandwidth Requirements

5.2.3 Long-Haul and Metro Networks

5.2.4 5G and Fiber-to-the-X (FTTx) Applications

5.2.5 Optical Transceivers and Transponders

5.3 Sensing Applications

5.3.1 Lidar and Automotive Sensing

5.3.1.1 Photonic Integrated Circuit-based LiDAR

5.3.2 Chemical and Biological Sensing

5.3.3 Optical Coherence Tomography

5.4 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

5.4.1 AI Data Traffic Requirements

5.4.2 Silicon Photonics for AI Accelerators

5.4.3 Neural Network Applications

5.4.4 Future AI Architecture Requirements

5.5 Emerging Applications

5.5.1 Quantum Computing and Communication

5.5.2 Neuromorphic Computing

5.5.3 Biophotonics and Medical Diagnostics

6 GLOBAL MARKET SIZE

6.1 Global Silicon Photonics Market Overview

6.1.1 Market Size and Growth Trends

6.1.2 Market Segmentation by Application

6.2 Datacom Applications

6.3 Telecom Applications

6.4 Sensing Applications

7 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

7.1 Foundries and Wafer Suppliers

7.2 Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs)

7.3 Foundries and Wafer Suppliers

7.4 Packaging and Testing

7.5 System Integrators and End-Users

8 TECHNOLOGY TRENDS

8.1 Laser Integration Techniques

8.2 Modulator Technologies

8.3 Photodetector Technologies

8.4 Waveguide and Coupling Innovations

8.5 Packaging and Integration Advancements

9 CHALLENGES AND FUTURE TRENDS

9.1 CMOS-Foundry-Compatible Devices and Integration

9.1.1 Scaling and Miniaturization

9.1.2 Process Complexity and Yield Improvement

9.2 Power Consumption and Thermal Management

9.2.1 Energy-Efficient Photonic Devices

9.2.2 Thermal Optimization Techniques

9.3 Packaging and Testing

9.3.1 Advanced Packaging Solutions

9.3.2 Automated Testing and Characterization

9.4 Scalability and Cost-Effectiveness

9.4.1 Wafer-Scale Integration

9.4.2 Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT)

9.5 Emerging Materials and Hybrid Integration

9.5.1 Novel Semiconductor Materials

9.5.2 Heterogeneous Integration Approaches

10 COMPANY PROFILES (181 Company Profiles)

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900