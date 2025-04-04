Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:53 AM EST - MTY Food Group Inc : Will hold a conference call to discuss its first- quarter results on Friday, April 11. MTY Food Group Inc shares T are trading down $1.34 at $39.60.

