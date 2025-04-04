Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-04-04 10:14:27
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:06 AM EST - Hudbay Minerals Inc. : Today announced that the Company has sold 1,000,000 common shares of American Copper Development Corporation at a price of $0.1607 per Common Share for aggregate consideration of $160,710 and has filed an early warning report in respect of the Transaction. Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares T are trading down $0.93 at $9.08.

