403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hudbay Minerals Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:06 AM EST - Hudbay Minerals Inc. : Today announced that the Company has sold 1,000,000 common shares of American Copper Development Corporation at a price of $0.1607 per Common Share for aggregate consideration of $160,710 and has filed an early warning report in respect of the Transaction. Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares T are trading down $0.93 at $9.08.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment