Turkiye Seeks Negotiations With US To Lift Additional 10 Pct. Tariffs
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, April 4 (KUNA) -- Turkish Minister of Trade Omer Bolat expressed Friday Turkiy's desire to negotiate with the United States to lift the additional 10 percent tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.
In a statement, Bolat said these tariffs are not the worst compared to ones imposed on other countries.
He mentioned that they wanted to negotiate with the US Department of Commerce and Trade Representative since there was a USD-2.4-billion surplus in favor of the US in trade between the two countries for 2024.
Trump's decision of imposing additional 10 percent tariffs is set to take effect on April 5. (end)
