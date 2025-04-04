Andersen Global Expands M&A And Valuation Capabilities In The UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info): Andersen Global expands its presence in the Middle East through a Collaboration Agreement with Ideal Capital, a M&A and valuation firm, based in Dubai.Founded in 2011 by Ramesh Mahalingam, Ideal Capital has built a reputation serving over 100 clients, including leading corporations, government entities, and prominent family offices in the region. The firm provides management, valuation, transaction, and sustainability advisory services across industries such as banking, education, healthcare, real estate, manufacturing, construction, and oil and gas.

“Our approach remains deeply focused on creating meaningful value for our clients,” said Managing Director Ramesh Mahalingam.“By collaborating with Andersen Global, we can now expand our reach across diverse industries. This collaboration enables us to provide clients with tailored advice and actionable insights that align closely with their strategic goals and evolving market conditions. By working with the member and collaborating firms of Andersen Global, we ensure that every engagement exemplifies excellence and delivers real, measurable outcomes.”

“Ideal Capital is a key addition and enhances our capabilities in the Middle East as Dubai serves as a major global economic hub,” said Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen Mark L. Vorsatz.“Ramesh brings more than 35 years of experience in this space and leads a team of professionals with diverse backgrounds, including those with experience at the Big 4. Their focus on valuation and sell-side strategies aligns with our clients' growing demand for sophisticated, global, and seamless transaction advisory services.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals worldwide. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 19,000 professionals across over 500 locations worldwide through its member and collaborating firms.

