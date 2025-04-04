'Rajasthan Govt To Hold Simultaneous Municipal Elections In November'

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 4 (IANS) The Rajasthan government is preparing to conduct elections across all municipal bodies in the state in November 2025, under the 'One State, One Election' initiative, said UDH Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra.

He added that while Congress leaders are objecting, the BJP government's concerns are not about the delimitation of wards, but about the plan for simultaneous elections - a process that is entirely legal and aimed at benefiting the public.

Minister Kharra explained that the delimitation of wards is currently underway in Rajasthan.

The boundaries of various municipalities have been expanded, and the reorganisation of wards has already been published.

The process is currently in the objection period, during which public feedback and objections will be heard.

It is expected that the voter list will be finalised by September, after which preparations for municipal elections will begin.

All urban local body elections are then scheduled to be held in November 2025 under the 'One State, One Election' plan.

Criticising the Opposition parties, Kharra said that objections raised were politically motivated and baseless.

"Initially, Leader of the Opposition raised this issue, and now other leaders are issuing statements just to remain politically relevant," he claimed.

He emphasised that all work is being carried out in accordance with the delimitation process and due procedure.

Kharra also addressed legal concerns regarding the delimitation process. He mentioned that similar petitions related to Panchayati Raj delimitation had been filed in the High Court and were dismissed.

"The High Court has affirmed that the power to conduct delimitation and reorganisation lies with the state government and there is no need for judicial interference at this time," he said.

However, he added that the Rajasthan government would respect any future court decision and present its case strongly if needed.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, Kharra responded to criticism regarding the reduction in the number of wards, stating that the government's priority is public welfare.

"If someone is trying to create unnecessary disruption, let them look at the example of Venezuela, once a prosperous nation, now facing economic collapse. The democratic government has a duty to safeguard the interests of the people and utilise tax revenue efficiently and transparently,” he said.