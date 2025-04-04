Neurosense Therapeutics To Present New Data From Primec's Phase 2B Trial In ALS At The Annual American Academy Of Neurology Meeting

Two presentations in the General Neurology and Late Breaker sessions will respectively cover new clinical and microRNA data from NeuroSense

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroSense Therapeutics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN ), a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for severe neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that two members of its Scientific Advisory Board will present new data from the Company's Phase 2b trial during the General Neurology and Late Breaker sessions at the 77th Annual American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Meeting. The presentations and conference will be taking place in San Diego, CA on April 8, 2025.

Jeremy Shefner, M.D., Ph.D., Chair of the Department of Neurology and Senior Vice President at the Barrow Neurological Institute, will present new, compelling data from the Phase 2b trial of PrimeC, NeuroSense's novel investigational therapy for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), at 2:24 p.m. His presentation, "Shifting the Paradigm: PrimeC, an Oral Candidate for ALS, Demonstrates Safety, Efficacy, and Target Engagement in an 18-Month Phase 2b Trial," will highlight PrimeC's disease-modifying potential in ALS treatment.

"This exciting Phase 2b trial data underscores PrimeC's potential to redefine ALS treatment," says Shefner. "By demonstrating safety and tolerability, an indication of marked reduction in ALS progression, and multiple biomarker endpoints establishing PrimeC's biological activity, we move closer to offering a disease-modifying therapy that could lead to significantly improved clinical outcomes for people with ALS."

Additionally, Jeffrey Rosenfeld, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Neurology and Associate Chairman of Neurology at Loma Linda University School of Medicine, will present insights during a late breaker session at 6:15 p.m. on the role of microRNA modulation in ALS treatment, depicting the multi-targeted approach of PrimeC. His presentation, "MicroRNA Profiling and Iron-Related Modulation as Key Markers for Target Engagement in ALS Treatment with PrimeC," will shed new light on the understanding of PrimeC's mechanism of action in ALS.

"PrimeC represents great potential to fundamentally change ALS treatment, with its multi-targeted approach revealing profound insights into disease mechanisms," says Rosenfeld. "By exploring microRNA modulation and iron-related pathways, we deepen our understanding of how PrimeC engages key targets of disease, offering new hope for tackling the complexities of ALS. These significant changes in such relevant biomarker endpoints reflecting target engagement, along with the clinical outcomes reported earlier, heighten our anticipation and enthusiasm for the forthcoming phase 3 trial of PrimeC . "

About ALS

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis ("ALS") is an incurable neurodegenerative disease that causes complete paralysis and death within 2-5 years from diagnosis. Every year, more than 5,000 people are diagnosed with ALS in the U.S. alone, with an annual disease burden of $1 billion. The number of people living with ALS is expected to grow by 24% by 2040 in the U.S. and EU.

About PrimeC

PrimeC, NeuroSense's lead drug candidate, is a novel extended-release oral formulation composed of a unique fixed-dose combination of two FDA-approved drugs: ciprofloxacin and celecoxib. PrimeC is designed to synergistically target several key mechanisms of ALS that contribute to motor neuron degeneration, inflammation, iron accumulation and impaired ribonucleic acid ("RNA") regulation to potentially inhibit the progression of ALS. NeuroSense completed a Phase 2a clinical trial which met its safety and efficacy endpoints including reducing functional and respiratory deterioration and statistically significant changes in ALS-related biological markers indicating PrimeC's biological activity. PrimeC was granted Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency.

About NeuroSense

NeuroSense Therapeutics, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroSense believes that these diseases, which include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, among others, represent one of the most significant unmet medical needs of our time, with limited effective therapeutic options available for patients to date. Due to the complexity of neurodegenerative diseases and based on strong scientific research on a large panel of related biomarkers, NeuroSense's strategy is to develop combined therapies targeting multiple pathways associated with these diseases.

For additional information, we invite you to visit our website

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and NeuroSense undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

