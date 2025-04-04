I Was Not Allowed To Speak On Waqf Bill: Ruhullah Mehdi

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- National Conference Member Parliament Aga Ruhullah Mehdi on Friday expressed strong discontent over being denied the opportunity to speak on the Waqf Bill.
In a statement, Mehdi said the time allotted to his party for discussion on the bill was utilised by NC's floor leader, at both the introduction and passage stages, leaving him no space for intervention.
“As a Muslim MP from Kashmir, I was not even allowed to speak. Time was taken at both the introduction and passage of the bill by floor leader of JKNC, leaving no space for my intervention,” he said.
Member Parliament south Kashmir Mian Altaf is NC's floor leader in Lok Sabha.
Mehdi, as per statement, described this as“structural marginalization,” which, he said, has caused deep anguish among the people he represents.
Read Also
Congress To Challenge Waqf Bill's Constitutionality In Supreme Court 'Very Soon'
Parliament's Nod To Waqf Bill 'Watershed Moment': PM Modi
He slammed the BJP-RSS regime, stating that India has entered a“dark era of brute majoritarianism” where“minority rights are being ignored”.
“Today India has moved into a dark era of majoritarianism where minority rights have been shown the door. With the passing of the bill in the din of the night, the BJP- RSS regime has strongly reaffirmed it's anti- Muslim, anti- minority intent. A party that doesn't have a SINGLE Muslim MP has NO moral or political right to speak for Muslims. In the“temple of democracy” the lived realities of Muslims were ignored and humiliated,” he said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN04042025000215011059ID1109390775
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment