I Was Not Allowed To Speak On Waqf Bill: Ruhullah Mehdi

In a statement, Mehdi said the time allotted to his party for discussion on the bill was utilised by NC's floor leader, at both the introduction and passage stages, leaving him no space for intervention.

“As a Muslim MP from Kashmir, I was not even allowed to speak. Time was taken at both the introduction and passage of the bill by floor leader of JKNC, leaving no space for my intervention,” he said.

Member Parliament south Kashmir Mian Altaf is NC's floor leader in Lok Sabha.

Mehdi, as per statement, described this as“structural marginalization,” which, he said, has caused deep anguish among the people he represents.

He slammed the BJP-RSS regime, stating that India has entered a“dark era of brute majoritarianism” where“minority rights are being ignored”.

“Today India has moved into a dark era of majoritarianism where minority rights have been shown the door. With the passing of the bill in the din of the night, the BJP- RSS regime has strongly reaffirmed it's anti- Muslim, anti- minority intent. A party that doesn't have a SINGLE Muslim MP has NO moral or political right to speak for Muslims. In the“temple of democracy” the lived realities of Muslims were ignored and humiliated,” he said.

