Paris Blockchain Week 2025 Introduces New Hybrid Hackathon To Build The Future Of Blockchain

PARIS, FRANCE, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Paris Blockchain Week , Europe's flagship Web3 event“where business happens,” announces its 2025 Hackathon, a dynamic competition designed to bring together global developers to create innovative blockchain solutions.The PBW Hackathon offers an inclusive platform where developers, designers, and tech enthusiasts of all levels can showcase their skills, connect with the blockchain community, and create real-world solutions.This year, PBW has partnered with BizThon to introduce a new hybrid format, combining online challenges and workshops with an onsite hackathon. For the first time, participants can engage in online activities leading up to the in-person hackathon, ensuring accessibility for developers worldwide.BizThon, an initiative by TDeFi, is a global hackathon platform designed to empower participants from diverse backgrounds to transform ideas into thriving businesses. Backed by a robust network of 100+ institutions, 20+ national hackathons, and 3 global hackathons, BizThon connects thousands of developers and innovators worldwide with a powerful ecosystem of VCs, mentors, and industry leaders from organizations like Google, Deloitte, and Vulcan Forged. Supported by strategic partners such as TDeFi (120+ companies), TDX(Liquidity Layer protocol), TDMM (market management), and TDVC (venture capital), BizThon provides resources across the full lifecycle of business innovation. With protocol collaborations featuring DFINITY ICP, COTI, Alephium, and more, BizThon drives cutting-edge advancements in decentralized technology, making it a catalyst for innovation and growth.“We at BizThon are thrilled to partner with Paris Blockchain Week for their innovative hybrid hackathon in 2025. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to transform blockchain ideas into viable businesses. The combination of online challenges and a live event creates an unparalleled opportunity for developers worldwide to showcase their skills and connect with industry leaders,” said Rishabh Gupta, Director at BizThon.The online format ensures participants from anywhere in the world can develop skills and contribute meaningfully, whether they are beginners or seasoned professionals.Online Challenges & Workshops will start in Jan 2025 and run up until April 5, 2025. Designed to help developers get hands-on experience, regardless of their location, PBW's online workshops will showcase how various web3 technologies can be utilised. Experienced developers will provide live coding sessions, showing participants how to use blockchain tools in real-world projects. Workshop participants can ask real-time questions while developers will be given practical follow-up exercises that will enhance their skills.The event culminates in an intensive in-person hackathon in Paris on April 5-6, 2025, where a series of tracks will be conducted in small groups, tasking participants with building dApps that solve real-world problems.Participants will pitch their solutions to a panel of industry leaders and blockchain experts, competing for: cash prizes, tickets to Paris Blockchain Week 2025 and a chance to present their solutions on the PBW main stage, gaining global recognition.As one of the largest events of its kind, PBW Hackathon unites developers and blockchain projects. It provides an opportunity for businesses to introduce their technology and to drive development of it, spurring ecosystem growth. In the process, it furnishes developers with new skills and knowledge of emerging technology that has the potential to accelerate web3 adoption and provide professional opportunities for growth.Whether you join online or onsite, this hackathon is your chance to be part of the future of blockchain innovation.About Paris Blockchain WeekParis Blockchain Week 2025, April 8-10, at the Carrousel du Louvre, stands as Europe's premier blockchain and web3 event, uniting the world's leading thought leaders, innovators, and industry drivers. Dedicated to fostering unparalleled innovation, collaboration, and knowledge sharing, PBW serves as the definitive platform for professionals shaping the future of blockchain and Web3 technologies.The 6th edition of this prestigious event is set to feature over 400 speakers, including prominent figures such as: Anthony Scaramucci, Founder and Managing Partner of SkyBridge, Richard Teng, CEO of Binance, Charles Hoskinson, CEO and Founder of Input | Output, Meltem Demirors, Investor, Eric Anziani, President & COO of Crypto, Silvio Micali, Blockchain Founder and Turing Award Winner, Chris Donovan, COO of NEAR Foundation, Coty de Monteverde, Head of Crypto & Blockchain Center of Excellence at Santander.In its 5th edition, PBW hosted over 9,500 attendees and featured 420+ speakers, including notable personalities such as Richard Teng, CEO of Binance; Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder and CEO of Circle; Tim Draper, Founder of Draper Associates; and Marina Ferrari, French Secretary of State for Digital Affairs.Join us to experience the transformative impact of blockchain technology across various sectors and connect with the visionaries driving the next wave of innovation.For more information, please visit .For a 15% discount, KEY Difference Wire encourages you to take advantage of their unique discount code: mp6T1P.

