Europe Gift Card And Incentive Card Report 2025: Market To Grow By 8.5% To Reach $78.9 Billion This Year - Future Growth Dynamics To 2029

The gift card market in Europe is expected to grow by 8.5% on annual basis to reach US$78.9 billion in 2025. The gift card market in the region experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 9.5%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the gift card sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 72.8 billion to approximately USD 105.1 billion.

The European gift card industry is experiencing significant growth, driven by digital transformation, corporate adoption, regulatory changes, and evolving consumer preferences. The market expands as businesses integrate gift cards into employee incentives, customer engagement strategies, and sustainability efforts.

The European gift card market is characterized by a mix of established retailers, fintech firms, and digital platforms. Companies like Amazon, Carrefour, and Zalando hold significant market shares, while fintech startups and digital marketplaces introduce new competitive dynamics.

Digital Gift Cards Gaining Market Share



Due to the rise of e-commerce and mobile payment solutions, consumers are increasingly favoring digital gift cards over physical ones. This trend is evident in key markets such as Germany, France, and the Netherlands.

Businesses are integrating digital gift cards into employee incentive programs and customer engagement strategies. Companies like Edenred and Sodexo lead this shift by offering tailored corporate gift card solutions. European regulations promoting digital payments have encouraged companies like Apple and Google to enhance their digital gift card offerings, incorporating features like improved fraud protection and instant redemption.

Corporate Adoption Driving Growth



Firms are increasingly utilizing gift cards as part of their employee reward programs. Large corporations have integrated gift cards into their benefits packages to offer flexible reward options.

The corporate sector is leveraging gift cards for business-to-business incentives, with financial institutions partnering with retailers to provide co-branded gift card solutions. The rise of the gig economy has prompted companies to introduce prepaid and reloadable digital gift cards tailored for freelancers and independent contractors.

Sustainability and Regulatory Impact



Retailers are transitioning to biodegradable and digital gift cards in response to EU regulations and consumer demand for sustainable products. Companies like IKEA and H&M have introduced eco-friendly gift card options to meet these expectations.

Changes in European regulations influence the gift card market, with local government disbursement programs driving growth and ensuring consumer protection. Fintech companies are exploring blockchain technology to create digital gift cards that reduce environmental impact and enhance security.

Increasing Popularity of Experience-Based Gift Cards



Gift cards for travel and hotel stays are becoming more popular, with companies like Airbnb expanding their offerings to meet consumer demand for experiential gifts.

Consumers are showing increased interest in gift cards for dining and entertainment experiences, leading to growth in this market segment. Brands offer gift cards with flexible redemption policies, allowing recipients to choose from a range of experiences, enhancing the appeal of these gifts.

Market Trends and Key Players



Payment solution providers like Visa and PayPal collaborate with retailers to offer seamless digital gift card transactions, enhancing customer convenience.

Startups are introducing gift cards backed by cryptocurrencies, catering to a niche market of consumers interested in alternative payment methods. Companies are focusing on personalized gift card experiences, allowing consumers to customize messages and designs, increasing the gift's emotional value.

Major Players in the Sector



Amazon, Carrefour, and Zalando: These retailers dominate the market with extensive gift card offerings for both corporate and consumer segments.

Edenred and Sodexo: Specializing in corporate and prepaid gift card solutions, these companies play a vital role in shaping the market by providing tailored services to businesses. Lidl and Aldi: These discount retailers have expanded their gift card programs, appealing to cost-conscious consumers and increasing their market presence.

Recent Developments and Partnerships



Financial institutions partner with major retailers to offer co-branded gift cards, enhancing their product portfolios and customer reach.

Neobanks like Revolut and N26 are incorporating gift card purchases into their mobile banking apps, providing users with convenient access to various gift card options. Companies such as Tillo and Payhawk are broadening their digital corporate gift card services across Europe, reflecting the growing demand in the corporate sector.

Outlook for the Next Few Years



Digital gift cards will continue to expand as instant, flexible gifting becomes the norm. Corporate demand will rise, with businesses enhancing employee reward strategies. Sustainability efforts will intensify, driving a shift toward eco-friendly solutions.

Market consolidation is expected, with established players acquiring fintech startups to enhance their digital capabilities. Experience-based gift cards will expand, particularly in the travel, entertainment, and wellness sectors.

Airlines will introduce digital flight gift cards to cater to increased travel demand, while hotels and restaurant chains will further invest in digital solutions to attract consumers.

Fintech-driven cashback gift cards will gain traction as banks and e-commerce firms collaborate on new reward structures to enhance consumer loyalty. AI-powered personalization will enhance the gift card experience, with companies integrating data analytics to offer tailored discounts and promotions to customers.

