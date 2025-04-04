Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

EU Welcomes US Commitment To Support NATO


2025-04-04 06:07:02
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, April 4 (KUNA) -- The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, welcomed on Friday US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's statement on the US' commitment to remain in NATO.
During NATO's Foreign Ministers meeting, Kallas stated that the EU and NATO are natural partners, and that the collective European defense depends on NATO.
Kallas explained that the EU's white paper on defense is about unblocking funds, strengthening defense capabilities, and increasing cooperation, which will eventually make NATO stronger, going hand in hand with NATO's objectives. (end)
arn


MENAFN04042025000071011013ID1109390272

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search