403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Welcomes US Commitment To Support NATO
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, April 4 (KUNA) -- The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, welcomed on Friday US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's statement on the US' commitment to remain in NATO.
During NATO's Foreign Ministers meeting, Kallas stated that the EU and NATO are natural partners, and that the collective European defense depends on NATO.
Kallas explained that the EU's white paper on defense is about unblocking funds, strengthening defense capabilities, and increasing cooperation, which will eventually make NATO stronger, going hand in hand with NATO's objectives. (end)
arn
During NATO's Foreign Ministers meeting, Kallas stated that the EU and NATO are natural partners, and that the collective European defense depends on NATO.
Kallas explained that the EU's white paper on defense is about unblocking funds, strengthening defense capabilities, and increasing cooperation, which will eventually make NATO stronger, going hand in hand with NATO's objectives. (end)
arn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment