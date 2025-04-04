Oswald: Down The Rabbit Hole Delayed As Director Enhances Script For A Stronger Story

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Production on Oswald: Down the Rabbit Hole has been delayed indefinitely as writer/director Lilton Stewart III focuses on script rewrites to enhance the horror-adventure film. Since its announcement last year, anticipation for the live-action/animated hybrid has continued to grow, and Stewart is committed to delivering a more polished and satisfying story.

"I recently got inspired by an idea that will definitely make the story tighter and flesh out some of the unanswered questions I was leaving for the sequel," says Stewart. "Audiences will still have questions leading into the next chapter of the story, but will feel more satisfied at the conclusion of the first film."

Despite the delay, the casting process remains unaffected, with additional talent expected to be announced in the coming months.

Oswald: Down the Rabbit Hole follows Art and some of his friends when they get transported to a place shrouded by dark Hollywood Magic. They come across Oswald's come-to-life cartoon Rabbit and must work together to escape their magical prison before the Rabbit gets to them first.

The film stars Topher Hall, Yasha Rayzberg, Ernie Hudson, and Nora Freetly, with production led by Lucinda Bruce and Lilton Stewart III.

