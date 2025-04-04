Japan Wind Farms Database 2025: Location, Turbines, Players, Status
This product is a database of wind farms in Japan.
It includes 565 entries, representing 5,91 GW onshore and 62,77 GW offshore.
Detailed breakdown:
Onshore market:
- Under construction: 16 entries (0,62 GW) Operational: 404 entries (5,29 GW)
Offshore market:
- Planned: 95 entries (62,2 GW) Approved: 0 entry (0 GW) Under construction: 2 entries (0,25 GW) Operational: 11 entries (0,31 GW)
Provided Content:
Location
- Country Zone/District City WGS84 coordinates
Turbines
- Manufacturer Turbine Model Hub Height Number of turbines Total Power
Players
- Developer Operator Owner
Status Data
- Status Commissioning Date
For more information about this database visit
