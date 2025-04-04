Poonam Dhillon Reveals Manoj Kumar Taught Everyone How To Make Meaningful Films

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Yesteryear actress Poonam Dhillon claims that late actor Manoj Kumar was the one who taught everyone how to make clean and meaningful films.

Addressing the media, Poonam reflected on the great loss suffered by the industry post the demise of Manoj Kumar.

Remembering the legendary actor and director, she shared, "We all will agree that Manoj ji was both inspirational and aspirational- everyone wishes to be a director like him. He did not only achieve success but also set an example of how to make clean and meaningful films. And I think when it comes to patriotic movies he truly showed all how to inspire that emotion of love towards your country."

Additionally, actress Raveena Tandon talked about her deep emotional connection with Manoj Kumar.

She revealed that it was Manoj Kumar who gave her father his first break in the film industry. She claimed that Manoj Kumar was not just a mentor to many in the industry but also a father figure.

Raveena also disclosed the final gift she intends to honor the late legend with - three cherished items that were dear to Manoj Kumar - Mahakal's Rudraksha mala, Sai Baba's vibuti, and the Indian flag.

The 'Shool' actress told the media,“I have known Manoj Kumar uncle for many years. In fact, he is the one who gave my dad a break in films. He was like a father to all of us, and today I have three of his favorite things that I will place on him. One is the Rudraksha mala of Mahakal, the second is Sai Baba's vibuti, and the third is the Indian flag. For me, he was my Bharat; he is and will always be my Bharat. The kind of inspirational films he made, no one else has made, and no one ever will. I remember every song of Manoj ji, and my most favourite is 'Jab Zero Diya Bharat.' He is our legend, and he will always be.”