President Ilham Aliyev Receives Turkish Minister Of Energy And Natural Resources


2025-04-04 05:07:53
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 4, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Türkiye, who is participating in the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting.

