Esri Helps Bring Up-To-Date Road Closure Information To Consumer Mapping Apps

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Esri , the global leader in GIS technology and location intelligence, has enhanced its popular Community Maps Program to make sharing of road closures much easier with the Road Closures solution. This new solution in Esri's ArcGIS, the leading and most comprehensive geospatial platform, bridges the gap between government agencies managing timely road updates and the public, who rely on mapping apps for real-time navigation.

Thousands of Esri's ArcGIS software users - including state and local governments and national mapping agencies - create and share authoritative, accurate road data through the Esri Community Maps Program, and now they can share live road closure data as well. Esri ArcGIS users can now easily share road closure updates directly with consumer mapping providers including Apple Maps and TomTom, so they can update their maps with this important information.

"Through the Esri Community Maps Program, we've been assembling authoritative data about city infrastructure from the ArcGIS community for over a decade," said Deane Kensok, chief technology officer for ArcGIS content at Esri. "We're delighted to expand the program to include road closure data and help our user community make this critical information more easily accessible to consumer mapping providers that we're working with so it can reach the most people."

One of the key highlights of this solution is its simplicity and ease of use. The Road Closures solution provides a low-friction experience that enables governments of all sizes to easily map, manage, and communicate road closures, hazards, and detours related to special events, construction, emergencies, and other traffic disruptions. All current ArcGIS users have access to this functionality at no additional cost.

"Using the Community Maps Program and the Road Closures solution changes how our city handles road closures, making it easier for everyone in our city government to share information about road problems,” said Jim Alberque, GIS and emerging technology manager for the City of Raleigh, North Carolina.“The process of putting in data is simple and familiar, so lots of different city staff can help. By gathering data from different parts of the city and sharing it with consumer mapping applications right away, we'll give our residents better info to get around safely and quickly.”

The Road Closures solution is one of many ready-to-use solutions included with ArcGIS . These industry-specific solutions help organizations leverage GIS to improve operations, gain new insights, and enhance the services they provide. To learn more about Esri's Road Closures solution, visit esri/en-us/c/product/share-road-closures .

