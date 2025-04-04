Loan Application Process Simplified With A Free CIBIL Score Check On Bajaj Markets

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Pune, Maharashtra, India Applying for a loan doesn't mean approval is guaranteed; and no one knows this better than those whose applications have been rejected. That's where the free online CIBIL score check on Bajaj Markets' comes in and it could be the advantage applicants need. It is important to know that being aware of one's credit score in advance can actually enhance the loan application experience.



Free CIBIL Score Check on Bajaj Markets



Bajaj Markets makes checking the CIBIL score incredibly easy. Applicants simply need to provide a few basic details such as:



Name

PAN

Mobile number Email address

​

A CIBIL score is one of the first things lenders look at when individuals apply for a loan. The CIBIL score can be their financial report card. A good score, usually 750 or higher, signals lenders that the applicant is consistent with timely repayments.



The better the score, the greater the chances of loan approval; possibly even at better terms. Many individuals do not realise that knowing their credit score beforehand can actually improve their loan application journey.



Knowing the score offers a clear picture of financial standing. If the score is strong, applicants can apply with confidence. If it needs improvement, they will understand the necessary steps-whether it's paying off outstanding dues, spacing out credit applications, or improving repayment habits.



And once ready, applicants can explore a wide range of personal loan offers from trusted lenders on Bajaj Markets-all available online, in one place. That means no repeated applications, and no guesswork.



About Bajaj Finserv Direct

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.



Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer“India ka Financial Supermarket”. A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.



Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.



Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience“India ka Financial Supermarket”.