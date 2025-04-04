Al Khor Park Emerges As Popular Destination During Eid Holidays

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Al Khor Park has emerged as a popular destination during Eid Al Fitr holidays, attracting numerous visitors seeking festive celebrations.

The park offers various attractions, including a zoo with over 300 animal species, expansive green spaces, and children's play areas, making it ideal for family outings.

For Eid Al Fitr 2025, the Ministry of Municipality announced that Al Khor Park would be open from 8am to 11pm, and the Panda House from 9am to 5pm. Visitors are required to book tickets through the Oun app.

The 240,000 square metre park features a zoo, a waterfall, a battery-operated train, a spacious restaurant, a mosque, a museum, a mini-golf area, a mural, a skating area, a children's play area, a basketball court, food kiosks, a drinking fountain, a waterfall and an amphitheatre.

Al Khor Park features two separate play areas, one designed for older children and the other for younger children. These play areas are completely covered with a rubber floor and cover an area of approximately 4,000 square metres. There is also an external area for sports and surfboarding.

Al Khor Park and Zoo is one of the oldest public parks in Qatar. Just a short drive from Doha, visitors find vast green spaces with pergolas to enjoy a picnic, playgrounds and train rides for the kids, events at the amphitheatre, plus a museum, mosque and zoo with over 300 animals.

Visitors can see 315 animals from 49 species, including primates, big cats and giraffes. Al Khor Zoo has been designed to give visitors the closest possible view of fascinating wild animals – as close as 1.5 metres.

This birdwatcher's paradise is home to many wild birds like flamingos, geese and ducks, plus exotic species like Macau, parrots, lovebirds, peacocks, ibis, ostriches and Ethiopian chickens.

Al Khor Park and Zoo is a favourite with tourists and locals for its wide range of play areas and green spaces where you can relax with the whole family. Here are a few ways to spend your day at the park.

The safety and security standards have also been redeveloped to ensure that all visitors to the park can spend time there without having to worry about anything.

The park has a Roman-like amphitheatre that can accommodate about 400 people. This theatre can be used for events and parties.

The park witnesses a large turnout during the weekends, with an estimated number of 20,000 visitors.