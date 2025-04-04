Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
S. Korea's Ousted President Yoon Apologises After Impeachment Upheld

S. Korea's Ousted President Yoon Apologises After Impeachment Upheld


2025-04-04 03:05:15
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Seoul: South Korea's ousted president Yoon Suk Yeol apologised Friday after the country's Constitutional Court upheld his impeachment over a botched martial law declaration, immediately stripping him of office.
"I am truly sorry and heartbroken that I was unable to meet your expectations," he said in a short statement released after the court announced its unanimous verdict.

MENAFN04042025000063011010ID1109389674

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search