12 Structures Razed In Encroachment Drive In Jammu City

The anti-encroachment team targeted structures built opposite Government Degree College in Bhagwati Nagar of Gole village.

The operation was conducted under the directions of JDA Vice Chairman Pankaj Sharma.

During the drive, three illegal houses and nine plinths were demolished and 15 kanals of prime JDA land were successfully reclaimed, authorities said.

“A strong message was sent that illegal encroachments will not be tolerated,” the JDA said.

Officials have urged people to verify land titles before constructing buildings on government or JDA-owned land.

