Massive Forest Fires Break Out Across Kashmir

South Kashmir has witnessed a surge in forest fire incidents over the past few days, with more than 20 reported cases in the last week alone. Officials said 18 fires have been controlled, while others remain active.

The fires, fueled by dry vegetation, have spread across Tral, Pinglish, Dadoo Marhama (Anantnag), Dachnipora (Pahalgam), and Khuwripora (Aishmuqam), affecting forest compartments 17, 21, 22, 50, and 58. Additionally, Budroo, Sallar, Kullar, Dehvatoo, Mawoora, Grendwan, Reshkobal, Hapatnad, Wajoora, and Pendobal have also suffered damage.

In Anantnag's Andoo-Shangus, officials managed to douse the flames after an intense operation, while another blaze continues in Kokernag's compartments 63 and 64. A separate fire in Compartment 34V, Check Watoo Block (Vasho Range, Kulgam), has been contained.

Mudasir Mehmood, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Anantnag, said the department is actively working to control the remaining fires, with 80% of the Kokernag blaze already brought under control.

Conservator of Forests (South Circle), Arshdeep Singh, attributed the surge in fires to dry grass and human negligence during recent festivities.“Many people visited forests during celebrations, and their carelessness led to these fires,” he said.

Addressing concerns about limited manpower and equipment, Singh emphasized that forest fires differ from house fires and require traditional firefighting techniques.“The flames spread over vast areas, and factors like dryness, rising temperatures, and strong winds make containment difficult. We rely on manual methods like creating firebreaks and temporary fire lines.”

He added that technology is also aiding efforts, with Forest Survey of India alerts providing satellite imagery every six hours to help detect and track fire outbreaks.

Singh noted that authorities are actively identifying individuals responsible for starting the fires, warning of strict action against them.“The government takes this issue seriously, as forests are public property.”

Range Officer, Dhood Ganga Forest Range, Zahoor Ali Khan expressed deep concern over the situation, appealing to the public for cooperation.“The dry conditions have made our forests extremely vulnerable,” he said.“We urge tourists and locals to refrain from activities that could spark fires. We also request that anyone who witnesses suspicious activity immediately inform the forest department.”

Khan also highlighted the challenges faced by forest personnel, who are often ill-equipped to handle such large-scale fires.“We need modern tools, including CO2 cylinders and advanced firefighting equipment,” he stated. He further suggested that the government consider deploying drones and even helicopters to combat the fires more effectively.

