Waqf Bill- NC MLA Seeks Debate In J & K Assembly

Sadiq has shot a letter to Speaker of Legislative Assembly Abdul Rahim Rather, seeking an urgent debate on the Bill.“It's a direct interference into the religious places and properties of Muslims. I have appealed to the Speaker that my Private Member Resolution be accepted and a discussion be held on April 7,” he said, adding,“I believe no one other than Muslim understands these properties. The bill is against the minorities and NC opposes it.”

Sadiq said that he has sought the support of all the MLAs.“I want every member to support the resolution and send a message that the bill was incorrect and has been opposed in the J&K Assembly,” he added.

Notably, Lok Sabha passed Waqf Amendment Bill after hours of heated debate on Wednesday night. As many as 288 votes were in favour and 232 votes were against the Bill.

About the Chief Minister chairing a meeting of NC Legislative Party and alliance partners on Friday, Sadiq said that“it is not a normal meeting but an emergency meeting, which will be chaired by Omar Abdullah himself. The details and discussions will be shared accordingly.”

However, he said that the public mandate must be respected and it should not be insulted by anyone.“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have congratulated the people of J&K from time to time for participating in the 2024 assembly elections. It stands the responsibility of everyone including the leaders to respect the mandate. Undermining the elected government is tantamount to insulting the voters and their mandate,” he said .

Speaker of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Abdul Rahim Rather on Thursday said the Waqf Amendment Bill is violative of the Constitution's freedom of religion and an“unnecessary interference” in religious matters of Muslims.

“You saw more than 200 MPs opposed the Bill in the Lok Sabha because this Bill is a violation of Article 25 of the Constitution which guarantees freedom of religion. I see it as an unnecessary interference in Muslim personal law,” Rather told reporters in the Chadoora area of the Budgam district.

Rather said the government claimed that the Waqf Bill was brought for the benefit of the Muslim community.

“What is the point of bringing a Bill which you claim will benefit the Muslim community but the Muslims are against it?” he asked.

He claimed the Waqf Amendment Bill has hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community, which was evident in Parliament with more than 200 MPs opposing it.

“I do not think it (Waqf Bill) was a right step,” he said.

