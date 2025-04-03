Mindsdb Brings Federated Data Access To Model Context Protocol, Unleashing AI Innovation And Reducing Data Sprawl

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Model Context Protocol, an emerging open standard developed by Anthropic, creates a universal way for AI applications to connect with data sources and tools. By implementing MCP, MindsDB now enables AI applications and agents to run federated queries over data stored in different databases and business applications as if they were a single database, eliminating a critical barrier to enterprise AI adoption.

"Organizations implementing AI face a fundamental challenge: connecting models to the right data, at the right time, with the right security controls," said Jorge Torres, CEO of MindsDB. "This challenge grows exponentially as data landscapes become more complex. MindsDB's MCP implementation offers a unified solution that eliminates the data sprawl that is posing a threat to enterprise AI innovation."

Enterprise-Grade MCP Implementation

MindsDB's implementation extends beyond basic MCP compatibility to deliver critical enterprise capabilities:



Federated Query Engine : Provides one-step querying across multiple sources with comprehensive audit capabilities

Security Controls : Seamlessly integrates with existing enforcement mechanisms to maintain data governance

Advanced Data Operations : Enables complex workflows including multi-source joins, automated data transformations, and natural language query conversion Performance Optimization : Uses native integrations when MCP support is insufficient and optimizes queries for efficient execution at the data source

"MindsDB now functions as a comprehensive data gateway that handles complex operations through MCP, freeing AI applications from needing to manage individual data sources," said Sidney Rabsatt, Chief Product Officer of MindsDB. "This means standardized access patterns, no unnecessary data movement, and enterprise-grade security and performance. Organizations no longer need to run dozens of individual MCP servers, one for each data source. A single MindsDB MCP server instance provides federated data access to over 200 applications, databases, file systems and data stores."

Availability

MCP support is immediately available in both MindsDB's open source and enterprise editions. The open source version provides core MCP functionality for developers and small teams, while the enterprise edition adds advanced security, governance features, and premium support for organizational deployments.



The Open Source edition includes the core MCP functionality, which allows you to connect models to data sources. For more information, please check out our documentation . The Enterprise edition adds advanced security, governance, monitoring and support. To get a demo, please contact us .

About MindsDB

MindsDB is the unified AI data hub that simplifies how AI accesses enterprise data. Organizations rely on MindsDB to connect AI models to their data, wherever it resides, through a standardized, secure, and optimized approach, including Model Context Protocol. MindsDB's federated query engine enables teams to implement complex AI workflows with minimal complexity, supporting over 300 data connectors that integrate structured and unstructured data from SaaS applications, databases, file systems, and more. Learn more at mindsdb.

