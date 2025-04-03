Farm To Pet Launches All-New Treat Ambassador Program

Paw-fect for Content Creators Passionate about Pets and Perks

- Farm to Pet founder Jackson Jones

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Farm to Pet , independent maker of premium single-ingredient treats for dogs and cats, has announced the launch of its newly updated Treat Ambassador Program . Developed to grow its community of pet-loving brand advocates who share a passion for pet health, happiness and nutrition, the program aims to promote treating pets in a healthy way by rewarding the ambassadors who make that happen, as well as benefiting their followers, on an ongoing basis.

This emphasis on community has always been part of Farm to Pet brand culture. When the company started selling its single-ingredient Chicken Chips healthy dog treats in 2021, you could often find founder Jackson Jones at local pet events, product fairs, and farmers markets sharing how important simple, wholesome, clean eating is to overall pet wellness.

Not surprisingly, the theme resonated with everyone who heard it, and the company took to social media to spread the word. Jackson knew that a collaborative effort with trusted pet-focused influencers would multiply that reach even further.“People have no problem recommending a quality product they believe in like ours,” says Jackson.“My goal with the Treat Ambassador program was to connect and reward Farm to Pet advocates for championing our message.”

So how does Farm to Pet reward Treat Ambassadors? In addition to new welcome gifts, ambassadors receive unique discount codes to share with followers. Not only do these codes generate ongoing ambassador commissions and shopper savings on every associated purchase, ambassadors can also use the codes for their own Farm to Pet shopping! Fun ambassador activities include contests, promotions and events that offer a chance to earn additional rewards, perks and recognition, all within a supportive community of like-minded pet lovers. Lastly, Farm to Pet has made new and robust Ambassador Resources available, including 24/7 program dashboard access, easy content uploads, and a responsive team reachable by dedicated communications channels.

“Customer word of mouth and belief in our product have been the life blood of Farm to Pet,” adds Jones.“Our Ambassadors are critical to keeping the momentum going, and we want to reward them for it - now and for the long haul.”

When Farm To Pet started selling in 2021, they set the pet treat industry on its fur-covered ear. The company's original 100% pure Chicken Chip treats – always single-ingredient, sustainably sourced, and human-grade – quickly attracted pet and pet parent devotees nationwide. Their full range of all-natural, responsibly-produced, US-made healthy treats, food toppers, chews and accessories for pets can be found at farmtopettreats, Amazon or at fine pet product retailers nationwide.

