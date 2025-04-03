403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Colombian Agricultural Exports Soar 18.7% In February As Coffee Leads The Way
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's agricultural exports surged 18.7% in February 2025, reaching $1.4437 billion, according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture and the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE).
This growth highlights the sector's resilience and its increasing importance to the country's economy, despite an overall 0.8% drop in total exports during the same period.
Unroasted coffee led the charge, with external sales climbing 70.1% year-over-year to $425.4 million. Coffee extracts and concentrates followed, rising 49.1% to $36 million.
Palm oil exports grew by 31.3%, totaling $43.3 million, while soybean oil saw an extraordinary 277.6% increase, reaching $11.4 million in sales.
The overall decline in total exports, which amounted to $3.7803 billion in February, stemmed primarily from a 17.5% drop in fuel and extractive industry exports.
This shift aligns with President Gustavo Petro's policy focus on transitioning from an extractive economic model to one centered on sustainability and climate resilience.
Agricultural exports for January and February combined reached $2.2883 billion, marking a 29.5% increase compared to the same period in 2024. Coffee production hit a historic milestone.
Output between March 2024 and February 2025 reached 14.79 million sacks, the highest level in 29 years. The United States remains Colombia's largest agricultural market, accounting for 28.8% of total sales, while exports to Venezuela rose by 34.6%.
These figures underscore Colombia's growing role as a global agricultural supplier and its efforts to diversify beyond traditional extractive industries into more sustainable economic sectors.
This growth highlights the sector's resilience and its increasing importance to the country's economy, despite an overall 0.8% drop in total exports during the same period.
Unroasted coffee led the charge, with external sales climbing 70.1% year-over-year to $425.4 million. Coffee extracts and concentrates followed, rising 49.1% to $36 million.
Palm oil exports grew by 31.3%, totaling $43.3 million, while soybean oil saw an extraordinary 277.6% increase, reaching $11.4 million in sales.
The overall decline in total exports, which amounted to $3.7803 billion in February, stemmed primarily from a 17.5% drop in fuel and extractive industry exports.
This shift aligns with President Gustavo Petro's policy focus on transitioning from an extractive economic model to one centered on sustainability and climate resilience.
Agricultural exports for January and February combined reached $2.2883 billion, marking a 29.5% increase compared to the same period in 2024. Coffee production hit a historic milestone.
Output between March 2024 and February 2025 reached 14.79 million sacks, the highest level in 29 years. The United States remains Colombia's largest agricultural market, accounting for 28.8% of total sales, while exports to Venezuela rose by 34.6%.
These figures underscore Colombia's growing role as a global agricultural supplier and its efforts to diversify beyond traditional extractive industries into more sustainable economic sectors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment