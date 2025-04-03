Turkiye To Introduce Parental Consent For Social Media Users Under Age Of 16

Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu met with journalists in Ankara, addressing a wide range of topics, including Turkiye's transport relations with Syria, the ultra-high-speed train project, metro and highway investments, and new social media regulations. The minister also commented on Google's recent algorithm changes.

Discussing ongoing work on social media age restrictions, Uraloğlu stated that the Ministry of Family and Social Services is leading the efforts, with the Ministries of Interior and Justice also involved in discussions.

"We have reached a general consensus: Social media users between 13 and 16 years old will require parental consent, while those under 13 will not be allowed to access these platforms. We expect to implement this regulation within the year," he said.

Uraloğlu addressed Google's recent algorithm updates, noting that the company denies targeting specific entities or providing advantages to others. However, he expressed dissatisfaction with their response, stating:

"Their explanations were not entirely convincing. While we do not have direct regulatory authority over Google, we are closely monitoring the situation as a ministry."

Uraloğlu provided updates on Turkiye's transportation relations with Syria, including road, rail, aviation, maritime, and communication sectors.

"While the road network is functional, it does not yet meet the desired standards. On the railway side, about 50 kilometers of track on the Syrian side have been completely destroyed. We are working on a restoration plan and, if successful, we will connect the railway all the way to Damascus," he announced.

Uraloğlu reminded that Turkiye has provided technical support to restore Damascus Airport, adding:

"We have already installed some systems, but additional radar systems need to be procured and installed. We prefer these to be locally produced, and ASELSAN is actively working on them. Our teams are on the ground."

He also noted that Turkish Airlines' Istanbul-Damascus flights have reconnected Syria to the world, and that Pegasus and Ajet have applied to operate flights to Damascus as well.

Discussing the railway project on the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge, Uraloğlu announced that negotiations with the World Bank have been positive:

"The financing for the 120-kilometer route covering Gebze, Sabiha Gökçen Airport, Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge, Istanbul Airport, and Halkalı is almost secured. We plan to hold the tender in the coming months."

He also mentioned a revision in the Ankara Esenboğa Airport Metro Line project.

Uraloğlu highlighted congestion concerns on the Ankara-Istanbul highway, stating:

"After exiting Northern Marmara Motorway, drivers find themselves almost in urban traffic. In about 10 years, we will need a new highway here."

He revealed that the most feasible route will run via Sincan, Nallıhan, Beypazarı, and directly to Akyazı.

Uraloğlu discussed public-private partnership projects, including the ultra-high-speed train project between Ankara and Istanbul. He stated:

"Currently, three to four international companies are interested in this project."

He also cited the Osmangazi Bridge as an example of successful investments, noting:

"The bridge has exceeded the guaranteed traffic levels by 1.5 times, bypassing a 98-kilometer route."