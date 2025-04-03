Umerov Discusses With EU Colleagues Plan To Force Russia To Negotiate

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with EU defense ministers in Warsaw to outline an action plan designed to pressure Russia into meaningful negotiations.

Umerov shared details of the meeting on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

The minister expressed gratitude for European partners' solidarity during Ukraine's 11-year confrontation with Russian aggression, including over three years of full-scale invasion.

"We have a clear plan of action aimed at forcing Russia into real negotiations," Umerov stated.

Together with its allies, Ukraine is focused on three key objectives: defending the frontline; protecting Ukrainian skies - building a robust air defense system to safeguard cities, the economy, and the military; developing long-range capabilities to disrupt enemy logistics and neutralize their offensive potential.

Czechguarantees ammunition supply to Ukraine until September

Umerov emphasized that more weapons for Ukraine mean a faster path to peace. Key support areas include ammunition, long-range missiles, armored vehicles, aircraft, and air defense.

The meeting also prioritized strengthening Ukraine's defense industry. Umerov stated that bolstering the industry contributes to the security of Ukraine and Europe. Ukraine is open to joint defense projects, including those modeled on Denmark's approach, and is prepared to invest in the EU defense industry, Umerov said.

"Our strategic goal is full integration of Ukraine's industrial base into the European defense ecosystem. Expanding military assistance and joint production is the path to lasting peace in Ukraine and across the continent," Umerov concluded.

As reported earlier, a dedicated vertical is being established within Ukraine's Defense Ministry and General Staff to focus exclusively on developing military aviation

Photo credit: Rustem Umerov , Facebook