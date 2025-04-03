Questex’S Streamtv Show Announces Hip-Hop Icon, Big Boi, As Headliner For The Big Bash, Unveils Next-Level Networking Experiences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seven-time Grammy Award-Winning Artist And One-Half Of The Legendary Duo OutKast Will Perform The Hits Ms. Jackson, So Fresh, So Clean, The Way You Move, The Whole World, and more

NEW YORK, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's StreamTV Show , the ultimate gathering for the streaming television industry, is elevating the experience in 2025 with next-level networking opportunities designed to foster meaningful connections and business growth. To make things even BIGGER - hip-hop icon Big Boi will headline The Big Bash networking party, setting the stage for an unforgettable kickoff night to this year's event. The StreamTV Show takes place June 11-13 in Denver, Colorado. Register here

Big Boi at The Big Bash

As one-half of the legendary duo OutKast, Big Boi helped redefine hip-hop, selling 25 million albums and winning seven GRAMMY® Awards, including the first-ever "Album of the Year" win for a hip-hop artist. His dynamic solo career continues to push boundaries, with hits like All Night and high-profile ventures in TV and entertainment. Now, he's bringing that same energy to The Big Bash at StreamTV Show 2025 .

The Big Bash, sponsored by Frequency, will feature:



An Open Bar

Gourmet Popcorn by Canal+/Thema A Champagne Wall Sponsored by Fastly



Introducing StreamTV Show's Next-Level Networking Features

StreamTV Connect: Premier 1-to-1 Networking Program

A curated, exclusive double opt-in matchmaking experience connecting senior-level content buyers, tech leaders, and media buyers with top industry suppliers. Sponsorship opportunities are available for maximum exposure.

StreamTV Park Reception & ESHAP's Outside Odyssey Reception

Relaxed, open-air networking at vibrant gatherings, designed to spark engaging industry connections and conversations.

AI Powered Matchmaking on the Official Show Mobile App

Intelligent recommendations to foster collaboration and innovation.

The StreamTV Show provides a dynamic platform where industry leaders converge to exchange insights and explore new partnerships. With a diverse lineup of exclusive networking events, attendees will have countless opportunities to engage in impactful conversations and expand their professional circles.

More Exclusive Networking Experiences

From awards ceremonies and backlot receptions to VIP meetups, after-hours parties, and dedicated networking lunches , StreamTV Show is the place where industry leaders connect. Check out the full agenda here .

About The StreamTV Show

StreamTV Show isn't just a conference - it's a community! From insightful sessions to lively networking events, this is where deals get made, partnerships are forged, and the future of streaming is shaped.

Produced and managed by Questex, StreamTV is widely known as the industry's largest annual event for next gen video programming distribution. For more information, visit . The StreamTV Show is supported by the event's official publication, StreamTV Insider, the streaming TV industry's daily monitor.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences.

