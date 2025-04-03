Baisha's San Yue San Festival: International Students Immersed In Vibrant Ethnic Culture Media Outreach Newswire APAC

On Mar. 31, two college students, Assima Bissen and Cyrus Huang, from Hainan Lingshui Li'an International Education Innovation Pilot Zone, participated in the celebration of the traditional Li and Miao festival "San Yue San" in Baisha Li Autonomous County, Hainan Province, China.

