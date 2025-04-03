MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--SCIVAX Corporation (Headquarters: Kawasaki Japan, President: Satoru Tanaka, hereinafter referred to as "SCIVAX") and TSLC Corporation, a SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS a Delaware company listed in the NASDAQ exchange) wholly owned company announced that SCIVAX+TSLC have developed the world's smallest PPG ()* sensor head, which will be presented at the display related technology exhibition”Touch Taiwan” to be held in Taipei, Taiwan from April 16 to 18, 2025. The samples of the PPG sensor head for evaluation will begin in April 2025.

To date, SCIVAX and TSLC have developed the world's smallest light source device, Amtelus®, by combining our partner's material technology with SCIVAX's optical lens design technology and TSLC's advanced packaging technology and have begun shipping samples for evaluation. Utilizing the technology cultivated in SCIVAX's nano-imprinted lens technology and TSLC's advanced technology in making Amtelus®, we have succeeded in developing a new product in which the sensor head (signal acquisition part) of PPG sensors, which are used as vital sensors in smartwatches and other devices, is significantly smaller than conventional products.

This device has a mounting area of approximately 1 square millimeter, which is 1/10 of the conventional device, and the device thickness is about half that of conventional devices, achieving a significant reduction in size compared to conventional devices.

The main features of the PPG sensor head are as follows:



Minimum size

By minimizing the mounting area of the PPG sensor head, it is possible to mount it in a narrow space, which was difficult to install in the past.

Expansion of applications through multiple deployments (arrays)

By using multiple PPG sensor heads, more precise sensing can be achieved. In addition, by using the sensor head as an array, it is possible to measure blood flow even in a narrow space, so it can be used in beauty applications, home healthcare, and even nursing, for example. Low cost

Since it is a resin package in which the light source and optical sensor are integrally molded, it has a significant cost advantage compared to conventional products.

SCIVAX and TSLC are looking to expand into a variety of fields, including the application of this technology to next-generation life science fields such as vital sensors.

About SCIVAX Corporation

SCIVAX has been a company specializing in nanoimprinting technology since 2004, offering total solution services that include not only the sales of nanoimprint equipment, but also the microfabrication molding technology for achieving large-area, curved and high-precision molding, as we as optical simulation to mold production, etching and inspection.

About TSLC Corporation

TSLC Corporation, a subsidiary of SemiLEDs Corporation (Nasdaq:LEDS), is a technology developer/innovator and leading manufacturer of precision optoelectronic systems, wafer level packaging solutions located in Chu-Nan Site, Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. SemiLEDs Corporation incorporated in Delaware in January 2005

* PhotoPlethysmoGraphy (= plethysmography) is a method of measuring pulse waves, which are volumetric changes in blood vessels caused by the beating of the heart, from slight tonal changes that occur in the skin.

