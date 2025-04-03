Scrubblade Joins Walmart: 17-Year Entrepreneurial Journey Hits The Fast Lane

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) TEMECULA, Calif., April 3, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Scrubblade, a leader in advanced windshield wiper technology, announced a nationwide partnership with Walmart, bringing their highly anticipated Black Edition silicone wiper blades to shelves across the U.S. This monumental milestone reflects the culmination of a 17-year journey marked by persistence, ingenuity, and grit, driven by founder Billy Westbrook's vision to revolutionize driver safety.







Image caption: Scrubblade Black Edition available at Walmart.

“What many call an 'overnight success' has been nearly two decades in the making,” said Westbrook.“Since 2007, I've dreamed of seeing Scrubblade wipers on vehicles from coast to coast. Today, that dream becomes reality. I couldn't be more grateful to our relentless team and to Walmart for believing in our mission to deliver the best-performing wipers to drivers everywhere.”

Built on performance, quality and value, and rooted in innovation, reliability and affordability, the collaboration between Scrubblade and Walmart ensures that cutting-edge technology is accessible to millions of drivers. Black Edition silicone wiper blades, priced at just $19.97, deliver unmatched durability and superior performance in all weather conditions, making them the go-to choice for drivers facing the toughest environments.

“At a time when inflation is affecting families across the country, we had to deliver more without asking drivers to sacrifice safety,” Westbrook added.“Black Edition wiper blades withstood everything from torrential rain to icy snowstorms, offering longer-lasting performance without breaking the bank.”

The Black Edition wiper blade features cutting-edge premium silicone technology for unrivaled longevity and streak-free performance. Scrubblade's patented dual-blade scrubbing design cleans bugs, road grime, and debris up to 50% better than the competition, ensuring clear visibility even in the harshest weather. Whether driving through a winter storm or a summer rain, Scrubblade's advanced innovation keeps drivers safer, mile after mile.

About Scrubblade Inc.:

Founded in 2007 after the founder's truck struck a bug at night – creating a smeared mess across the windshield that impaired visibility under oncoming headlights-Scrubblade Inc. was born from a simple need for safer, clearer driving. Today, Scrubblade is at the forefront of the windshield wiper industry, committed to enhancing driver visibility and safety through durable, innovative wiper solutions. Built on a foundation of integrity, creativity, and relentless improvement, Scrubblade delivers patented technology that's trusted by everyday drivers and professionals alike. With a mission to challenge the ordinary and provide products that truly perform, Scrubblade continues to lead with purpose and passion.

About Walmart:

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting , on Facebook at facebook/walmart , on X (formerly known as Twitter) at , and on LinkedIn at .

