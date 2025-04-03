|
EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Watzke elected as UEFA Vice-President
03.04.2025 / 17:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The Chairman of the Management Board of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA, Hans-Joachim Watzke, was re-elected to the Executive Committee of European soccer's governing body at today's UEFA Congress in Belgrade.
The 65-year-old received 48 votes in the first round of voting by the 55 UEFA associations and was consequently confirmed as Executive Committee member for a further four years.
During the subsequent meeting of the Executive Committee, Watzke was also unanimously elected as one of the UEFA vice-presidents.
Dortmund, 03. April 2025
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH
Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
03.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
|
| Rheinlanddamm 207-209
|
| 44137 Dortmund
|
| Germany
| Phone:
| + 49 (0) 231 – 9020-2745
| Fax:
| + 49 (0) 231 – 9020-852746
| E-mail:
| ...
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| DE0005493092
| WKN:
| 549309
| Indices:
| SDAX
| Listed:
| Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 2111544
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
MENAFN03042025004691010666ID1109387891
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment