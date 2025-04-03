EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Watzke elected as UEFA Vice-President

03.04.2025 / 17:00 CET/CEST

The Chairman of the Management Board of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA, Hans-Joachim Watzke, was re-elected to the Executive Committee of European soccer's governing body at today's UEFA Congress in Belgrade.



The 65-year-old received 48 votes in the first round of voting by the 55 UEFA associations and was consequently confirmed as Executive Committee member for a further four years.



During the subsequent meeting of the Executive Committee, Watzke was also unanimously elected as one of the UEFA vice-presidents.



Dortmund, 03. April 2025



