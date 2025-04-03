LXME Showcases Women-Focused Financial Planning & Investment Tool At Startup Mahakumbh 2025

MENAFN - KNN India)At Startup Mahakumbh 2025, one of India's biggest startup events held at Bharat Mandapam, LXME is showcasing its work in helping women manage their finances better.

Founded by Priti Rathi Gupta, LXME is a financial platform designed specifically for women. It offers tools and resources to help them save, invest, and become more financially independent.

LXME's goal is to make financial planning easier for women. It offers services like mutual funds, personal loans, insurance, and financial education, all designed to help women take control of their money.

Gupta spoke about the importance of financial literacy, saying, "Women are born money managers. When armed with the right attributes of being risk-aware, disciplined, making informed decisions, and staying calm under stress, women can go from managing home budgets to smart investors."

Talking about the event, Gupta also said, "Startup Mahakumbh 2025 provides an unparalleled platform for innovators and entrepreneurs to collaborate and drive India's growth towards a self-reliant and globally competitive future."

LXME's presence at the event highlights the growing focus on financial solutions designed specifically for women in India's startup ecosystem.

(KNN Bureau)