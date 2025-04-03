Nightfood Holdings Inc. (NGTF) Revolutionizing Hotel Operations With Skytech AI-Driven Robotics Solutions



Solving the ongoing hospitality labor crisis can create billion-dollar companies

Nightfood's unique RaaS business model lowers barriers to entry while maximizing revenue per client Nightfood's subsidiaries Skytech and Future Hospitality Ventures (RoboOp365 ) provide breakthrough RaaS solutions for both front and back of house

The hospitality industry is undergoing a radical transformation as automation promises to forever change the hotel labor landscape. With the rapid evolution of AI, robotics has undergone a seismic change. No longer an expensive novelty that delivered little value to hotel operators, robotics is becoming a must-have to remain in business and compete.

Combining the most advanced AI-driven robotics technology with its unique Robots-as-a-Service (“RaaS”) financial model, Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF) is poised to lead the hospitality industry into the...

