Bani Mustafa, French, German Officials Discuss Disability Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 3 (Petra) - Minister of Social Development, Wafa Bani Mustafa, on Thursday discussed with French Minister for Autonomy and Disability, Charlotte Parmentier-Lecocq, aspects of joint cooperation in implementing multiple social programs, on the sidelines of the Global Disability Summit in Berlin.Bani Mustafa reviewed the key achievements in empowering Jordan's people with disabilities, in terms of legislative frameworks and the system of services provided to this group.Bani Mustafa added that these steps aim to enhance this group's integration into their families and communities, which contributes to overcome obstacles and barriers, and consolidate their "active" participation in all fields.The minister pointed to the importance of enhancing opportunities for cooperation and exchanging expertise in promoting autonomy of people with disabilities by their integration and empowerment to achieve independence in daily life.In this regard, she noted this process seeks to provide the necessary support to facilitate this group's mobility and enhance their "full and effective" participation in society.The minister also addressed ways to improve access for persons with disabilities to basic services, mainly education, healthcare, and employment, and combat discrimination by committing to combating all forms of this phenomenon and promoting their equal opportunities and rights.Meanwhile, the French minister highlighted the importance of learning about "shared" experiences in the field of services provided to persons with disabilities, praising the services provided to them in Jordan.Separately, Bani Mustafa met with German counterpart, Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Svenja Schulze, and discussed ways of joint cooperation.During the meeting, Bani Mustafa highlighted the efforts made to implement Jordan Social Protection Strategy, in partnership with several institutions and ministries, which work to implement the strategy's provisions.The strategy's four axes of empowerment, dignity, opportunity, and resilience eye to provide a protection system for target groups, including persons with disabilities, she pointed out.Bani Mustafa reviewed the ministry's programs in the field of early intervention services for persons with disabilities and their integration, as well as the related development of relevant legislation and measures and services in the social, educational, health, and vocational fields.The minister stated these steps contribute to improving this group's quality of life and integrating them into society and the labor market.The minister added that integration of persons with disabilities within the framework of the Shelter Alternatives Strategy aims to enable them to achieve the "highest possible" level of independence, productivity, and participation in society.Bani Mustafa addressed the importance of partnership and cooperation with civil society organizations and the voluntary sector in enhancing services provided to persons with disabilities.The minister noted the importance of partnering with these entities in implementing "numerous" programs aimed at empowering them and enhancing their capabilities to facilitate their integration into society.The German minister expressed her aspiration to enhance future cooperation opportunities, praising Jordan's achievements in promoting the rights of persons with disabilities.