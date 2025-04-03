403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Death Toll From Israeli Aggression On Gaza Since October 7, 2023 Rises To 50,523 Martyrs
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The death toll from the Israeli genocide in Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023 has risen to 50,523 martyrs, with 114,776 injured.
Palestinian medical sources reported that 1,163 martyrs and 2,735 injuries have been recorded since March 18, following the resumption of Israeli aggression on the strip after a ceasefire agreement.
The sources added that 100 martyrs and 138 injuries were admitted to Gaza hospitals in the last 24 hours, with several victims still trapped under rubble and in the streets, as emergency crews are unable to reach them.
Palestinian medical sources reported that 1,163 martyrs and 2,735 injuries have been recorded since March 18, following the resumption of Israeli aggression on the strip after a ceasefire agreement.
The sources added that 100 martyrs and 138 injuries were admitted to Gaza hospitals in the last 24 hours, with several victims still trapped under rubble and in the streets, as emergency crews are unable to reach them.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment