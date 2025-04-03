Efforts On To Maintain Peace, Harmony In Disputed Areas With Assam: Meghalaya CM

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, April 3 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday said that to solve the border dispute with Assam, efforts are underway, adding that steps are being taken to ensure peace and harmony.

On the challenges along the area of difference between the Assam-Meghalaya border, he said: "There has been an effort from the Assam and Meghalaya government and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council to ensure that we work in harmony and maintain peace."

He said that there is no school in area of difference, and children have to study under the shed of a tree or in someone's house, but with a concerted effort and coordination between Assam and the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Meghalaya has been able to support construction of a school in one of the area of difference. The school is being constructed from funds released under Chief Minister Special Development Fund (CMSDF).

“There are many areas where the government is working together, to ensure development that the people deserve. Challenges are there and will always be there, but the government is working to resolve the issue,” he added.

The Chief Minister attended the Golden Jubilee Celebration of the All Meghalaya Karbi Association (AMKA) at Purduwa Kharpati in Ri Bhoi District.

Talking on the shared history and brotherhood between different tribes of the state, the Chief Minister said,“We may have different larger communities and tribes in our state, but let me assure every single citizen of our state, that no matter which tribe you belong to, no matter which religion you practice, being in Meghalaya and being a citizen of Meghalaya, makes you equally important to us, and it is the duty of every single leader and the government to ensure that all development and overall protection and rights are given to all the people living in our state of Meghalaya.”

Highlighting the importance of preservation of the state's diversity and culture, the chief minister announced Rs 50 lakh for establishment of Karbi Culture Centre. He said that the government has been supporting different minority groups in the state for preservation of culture and tradition.

"The government's endeavour is to ensure that every community feels included. Culture is essential to our identity, and it is what makes us who we are – whether Khasi, Garo, Rabha, Koch, Hajong, or Karbi," he added.