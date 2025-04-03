Hoverair Joins USA Cycling As Official Flying Camera Partner

HOVERAir's latest innovations, the X1 PRO and PROMAX, redefine cycling filming with the lightest, fastest, and smartest flying action cameras. With a single button press, they take flight automatically to follow riders, capturing stunning 8K cinematic footage, whether you're teaching your kids to ride or conquering rugged terrain. Designed for outdoor enthusiasts, these AI-powered cameras feature OmniTerrain adaptability, advanced tracking, and collision detection, ensuring smooth, steady shots at up to 26 mph.

"We're proud to partner with USA Cycling to give athletes and fans a hands-free way to capture cinematic footage on every ride," said MQ Wang, Founder and CEO of Zero Zero Robotics. "As the official flying camera of USA Cycling, HOVERAir effortlessly captures every sprint, climb, and breakaway, bringing athletes and fans closer to the action with stunning new perspectives."

ABOUT HOVERAir (hoverair)

HOVERAir was created by Stanford PhDs MQ Wang and Tony Zhang of Zero Zero Robotics, specializing in embedded AI technology for intelligent devices. Known for its innovative machine vision and high-precision control systems, HOVERAir is powered by a team of dreamers, engineers, inventors, and builders from top universities and research institutions worldwide. Its mission is to empower users to experience, capture, and preserve life's moments as effortlessly and naturally as possible.

ABOUT USA CYCLING (usacycling)

USA Cycling is the national governing body for the sport of cycling and oversees the disciplines of road, track, mountain bike, cyclocross, gravel, BMX, and esports. USA Cycling's mission is to grow participation and engagement with the sport of bicycle racing and achieve sustained international success across all cycling disciplines. USA Cycling supports cyclists of all levels and abilities, from those just beginning in the sport to international caliber athletes. The organization identifies, develops, and selects cyclists to represent the United States in international competition through the support of youth and interscholastic programs, amateur and grassroots bike racing events, athlete development programs, and operational support for cycling clubs, racing teams, and event organizers. USA Cycling has a membership of 80,000, sanctions over 2,500 events annually, and is a member of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC).

